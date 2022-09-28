Candidate forums on the calendar

Named for its location on the southeastern slopes of the region of the same name This school site was located about seven miles south of Ashwood and near Clover Creek. It was first built in 1904, and was known as Huston School, as it was on the land owned by Wade Huston. An older school was also near Blizzard Ridge and was known as Old Blizzard Ridge School. The Blizzard Ridge School was a one-room school building of rough wooden construction. It had four long, handmade tables and benches for pupils. The teacher had a desk along a back wall...

