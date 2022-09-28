ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Candidate forums on the calendar

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago

Four events to introduce the candidates and issues prior to November Election

Jefferson County mails ballots to voters Oct. 19. That's barely a month away. The Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled three candidate forums and a Question and Answer presentation to help voters get the information they need to cast an informed vote.

MACRD Levy Q & A

October 5

5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Presentation

Madras Aquatic Center, 1195 SE Kemper Way

Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Madras Mayor Forum

October 10

5:30 p.m. Meet & greet

6 p.m. Forum begins

Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St.

Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDGILal00

Culver Candidate Forum

October 12

5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Forum begins

Culver City Hall, 200 First Avenue

Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.

Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1

October 13

5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Forum begins

Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison St.

Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Madras Pioneer

Race for county commissioner spot begins

Incumbent Mae Huston and challenger Mark Wunsch respond to questions from The Pioneer Mae Huston Age: 71 Occupation: Jefferson County Commissioner Years in Jefferson County: 17 Background I grew up in unincorporated Multnomah County and graduated from Gresham High School. After attending North Park College in Chicago for a couple years I came home and received my AA at Mt. Hood Community College. My husband Stan and I have been married 49 years, raised two daughters, and have two grandsons. We attend Culver Christian Church. I serve on the Boards of NeighborImpact, Frontier 911, the Local Public Safety Coordinating...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Records requests flood county election staff

Questions about the 2020 election results thwart progress on the upcoming vote Jefferson County has a two-person elections office. As County Clerk Kate Zemke and her Chief Deputy, Keli Pollock, busily prepare for the November general election, a flood of public records requests interrupts their work. In her eight years working for elections, four years as clerk, Zemke has received no public records requests. In the past month she's received 15 pubic records requests, eight notices of litigation, and about a dozen "aggrieved citizens" form letters, most if not all from outside the county from people challenging the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bend debate heats up already roiling governor's race

Some exchanges hinted at personal feuds from when all three candidates served in the Oregon Legislature.The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared time together in the Legislature. Kotek was House Speaker before resigning to run for governor. Drazan was the leader of the minority-party Republicans in the House before also stepping down to run. Johnson was a...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Teen wins fight for skate park in Culver

Uriel Mejia teamed up with his first grade teacher to make his dream a reality Applause filled Culver City Hall Monday, Sept. 19 when the City Council passed a resolution to buy property for a new skate park, something Uriel Mejia, now 17, asked the council for three years ago when he was a high school freshman. "It's intimidating for a youth to stand before city council," recalls Mejia. "They're all these powerful people who got elected and you're standing below them trying to speak your mind." That council thought it was nice to see a young man...
CULVER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Culver, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Madras Pioneer

Gospel Mission merges with Faith Based Network

Two become one organization to serve vulnerable populations of Jefferson County As of August, the Madras Gospel Mission, established in 2001, has now become part of the Jefferson County Faith Based Network. "This is an opportunity for two faith based organizations to provide future sustainability and success," said Tony Mitchell, executive director of the now larger Jefferson County Faith Based Network. "The merger broadens our mission from human services to include ministry activities." The Faith Based Network grew out of a network of churches primarily to provide shelter for the county's homeless population during times of extreme weather. FBN...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Mayor of Metolius runs unopposed for second term

Mayor Patty Wyler focuses on growth, livability and community involvement Patty Wyler Age: 71 Occupation: Retired Time in Metolius: 15 years Voters in Metolius first elected Patty Wyler their mayor in November of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, which was one of the tough parts of being a mayor. "The Zoom meetings I find difficult," Wyler said. "Everybody's talking over each other. It's hard to get the true feelings." COVID also made it difficult to get residents involved in their community, one of Wyler's chief goals as mayor. "I would like all of our people to know what's...
METOLIUS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bend Film Festival showcases Indigenous film in Madras

Events all weekend Oct. 7 through 9 offers indigenous filmmaking and comedy in Madras The Bend Film Festival is returning after a break with over 100 film screenings across Central Oregon, including seven held at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The festival runs Oct. 7 through 9, and features indigenous shorts, documentaries and a comedy show in Madras at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Friday night is opened by a screening of "Reservation Dogs," the hit FX tv show at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a screening of the show which follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Three candidates run for three seats on Metolius City Council

Incumbents Keeton and Smietana run again, Abbe steps up to run, all unopposedThe city of Metolius, population 924, has five city council positions and a mayor. Three seats are open on the council this election. Incumbents Denise Keeton and Joseph Smietana are running to hold their seats. Christy Abbe is a newcomer to politics. Christy Abbe Age: 58 Occupation: Owner/manager of four Outpost stores Years in Metolius: 32 A volunteer mission to Cartagena, Columbia in 2018 prompted Christy Abbe to get more involved in her community. "That's when I began working with Madras Gospel Mission,"...
METOLIUS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#City Hall#Macrd Levy Q A#Kemper Way Email
The Madras Pioneer

Burbank honored as regional teacher of the year

Derek Burbank, Culver High agriculture teacher now in consideration for statewide prize The Oregon Department of Education announced 16 teachers as regional winners of Oregon Teacher of the Year, including Derek Burbank of Culver High School. Burbank taught agriculture in Culver for the last eight years and says his goal is to inspire students inside and outside the classroom. "We have an obligation as teachers to our community, our state and our country to provide an education that transcends the classroom," said Burbank. Burbank was honored in a surprise event Wednesday, Sept. 14, where he was...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

KEITH Manufacturing welcomes student learning

Company hopes to inspire young people through high school internships and student tours A group of Culver High School students toured the bustling factory at KEITH Manufacturing, showing them all the steps and jobs involved in their finished product, the WALKING FLOOR unloader. The students toured the welding, plastics, packaging and fabricating sections of the factory, hearing about the various jobs each team completes, and the path they took to get there. "There's lots of paths people take before they get here," said Brian Gregory, a materials manager. "There's lots of room for career growth, and we want...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Blizzard Ridge School served Ashwood homestead era

Named for its location on the southeastern slopes of the region of the same name This school site was located about seven miles south of Ashwood and near Clover Creek. It was first built in 1904, and was known as Huston School, as it was on the land owned by Wade Huston. An older school was also near Blizzard Ridge and was known as Old Blizzard Ridge School. The Blizzard Ridge School was a one-room school building of rough wooden construction. It had four long, handmade tables and benches for pupils. The teacher had a desk along a back wall...
ASHWOOD, OR
The Madras Pioneer

An update on the 509-J Bond Projects

Since the bond passed in 2021, the district has been making headway planning and beginning bond projects In 2021, voters approved the Jefferson County School District 509-J's $24 million school bond addressed long-term facility needs of the district. The bond focused on projects that improve health, safety and security; repair and update of aging school buildings; and expands vocational opportunities and early learning. With a $4 million match, the bond totals $28 million. The new bond was not estimated to have raised taxes as the old bond retired. Almost a year later, the bond projects are further outlined, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Madras Pioneer

Warm Springs museum kicks off membership drive

Museum at Warm Springs seeks new members, renewals, and past members to rejoin. The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2022 Membership Drive Monday, Sept. 19 encouraging current members to renew their membership at the same or at a higher level, and inviting past members to rejoin. Levels of annual museum membership begin at $25 for elders and students. Members received free admission for one year, 10% discount in The Museum Gift Shop and special invitations to exhibits and programs. "The Museum at Warm Springs is an Oregon artistic and cultural treasure," said Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Student performance plummets in Jefferson County and across state

Newly released state testing shows distance learning hurt proficiency scores School testing results released this week clearly demonstrate the pandemic-imposed distance learning had on education in Jefferson County and throughout Oregon. Across the state, proficiency rates dropped about 10 percentage points across mathematics and English language arts since 2019. These trends match nationwide data. The National Assessment of Educational Progress shows reading scores across the country had the largest drop since 1990, and mathematics scores had their first ever decline. The assessment data is not a comprehensive overview of the outcomes or scope of learning or achievement, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man arrested for stealing spray paint, tagging local business

Crosby Hicks allegedly stole paint from Ace Hardware, tagged signs and Snow's Cleaners, stole from Safeway When Laura Rehwinkel went to open Snow's Cleaners Thursday morning, she was met with a terrible sight. Two sides of the building on Fourth Street were covered in graffiti. "I was in tears this morning," said Rehwinkel. "It's just a terrible thing for someone to do." Early on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Crosby James Hicks, 34, allegedly broke into Phil's Ace Hardware in Madras and stole spray paint. According to court documents, Hicks broke two glass windows at the building and...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Free pesticide drop-off scheduled for Madras

Event for farmers and commercial pesticide users, not household hazardous waste The Oregon Department of Agriculture, through the Pesticide Stewardship Partnership, is sponsoring free waste pesticide collection events statewide during October. The Central Oregon collection event will be in Madras at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required by October 10. The PSP program is a multi-agency program with a primary focus to reduce the concentration of pesticides in surface waters through voluntary educational and technical support efforts. Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users in Oregon are encouraged...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Oregon confirms new wolves on Warm Springs Reservation

Experts define 'area of known wolf activity' for two adult wolves and two pups This story is from OPB and the Associated Press's Report for America Statehouse News Initiative Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two adults and two pups. They were discovered in December on the reservation of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, about 100 miles southeast of...
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff seeks missing and endangered person

Thomas Nielson, 61, was the resident of a home completely destroyed by fire September 14 Oregon State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding Thomas Nielson, 61, who they say is missing and endangered. Law enforcement describe Nielson as six feet tall, weighing about 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair typically pulled back. Nelson was last seen on Sept. 9. The house listed as his address, 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras, was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 14. The following day, on Thursday, Sept. 15, law enforcement officers from around the region raided two homes in Madras looking for Nielson's son, Alexzander Nielson Brown. Police arrested Nielson Brown at 668 Cedar Hill on an outstanding warrant from Deschutes County for possession of methamphetamine. Court documents identify Thomas Nielson as the father of Alexzander Nielson Brown. Anyone with information about Nielson should contact local law enforcement through the Frontier Regional 911 contact number of 541-475-2201. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Opinion: Celebrate legacy of U.S. Constitution each September

Linda Neace and Rick Riley: Everyone should refresh their knowledge, renew appreciation for principles of freedom.In 2004, Congress passed a law designating the Sept. 17, 1787, signing of the U.S. Constitution as Constitution Day, and Sept. 17-23 of each year as Constitution Week. A few of our founders had fascinating words to say that could help refresh and revive our own appreciation for the wisdom of those who crafted a document that has been the guiding influence for a government of, by and for the people. James Madison, known as the "Father of the Constitution" and fourth president...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Greg Smith runs unopposed for House District 57

Newly drawn district now includes the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County. Representative Greg Smith (R-Heppner), age 53, is running unopposed for his 12th term as representative for House District 57. District 57 includes Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco Counties. Redistricting added the Warm Springs portion of Jefferson County...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
719
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy