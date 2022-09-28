Candidate forums on the calendar
Four events to introduce the candidates and issues prior to November Election
Jefferson County mails ballots to voters Oct. 19. That's barely a month away. The Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled three candidate forums and a Question and Answer presentation to help voters get the information they need to cast an informed vote.
MACRD Levy Q & AOctober 5
5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Presentation
Madras Aquatic Center, 1195 SE Kemper Way
Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Madras Mayor ForumOctober 10
5:30 p.m. Meet & greet
6 p.m. Forum begins
Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St.
Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Culver Candidate ForumOctober 12
5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Forum begins
Culver City Hall, 200 First Avenue
Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.
Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1
October 13
5:30 p.m. Meet & greet 6 p.m. Forum begins
Jefferson County Community Center, 860 SW Madison St.
Email questions to Admin@MadrasChamber.com or call 541-475-2350 prior to the event. Will be broadcast live on Facebook.
