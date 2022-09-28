ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Sept. 28 community briefs

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago
CCC will host talk, display on grief

Chehalem Cultural Center artist in residence Amanda Bayha will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday about her large-scale botanical installment "Growing in the Dark."

The sculpture, according to a release from the CCC, "focuses on acknowledging the grief process, how it affects us and how we can pause, grow and experience healing."

Even though Bayha has been collecting flowers from the community add to the sculpture, attendees are welcome to contribute more blooms and can also fill out a dedication card for a departed loved one.

In addition, Susan Doak of the Newberg Counseling & Wellness center will talk about the grief process.

For more information, visit chehalemculturalcenter.org/artist-in-residence or www.soulseeds.me.

University to host in-person, virtual career fairs in October

This October, George Fox University is hosting two career fairs, the first occurring from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in Canyon Commons and the second from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. via the virtual platform Handshake. Thirty-six tables will be available for the first fair and registration is $150 for businesses, $100 for government agencies and $50 for nonprofits. Register on Handshake at http://app.joinhandshake.com/edu. If registering for the virtual fair, sign up for one-on-one and group sessions at the same time. Registration for the virtual event is $100 for businesses, $75 for governmental agencies and $25 for nonprofits.

Oregon Lifeline provides low-earners free, reduced phone and internet services

People receiving low-income assistance, such as Medicaid or SNAP users, may qualify for the federal and state government program Lifeline, which offers free and reduced phone or high-speed Internet services to one person per household. Oregon Lifelong's max monthly discount for phone service and high-speed internet service is $15.25 and $19.25, respectively, through participating service providers. People can also receive free wireless voice minutes and data from Access Wireless where service is present. Oregonians residing on official tribal lands potentially qualify for an extra monthly $25 discount. For more information, call 800-848-4442 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday or visit www.lifeline.oregon.gov.

Providence launches depression recovery program

Providence Medical Group announced last week that one of its physicians will lead a depression recovery program that will begin from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Newberg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 530 Edgewood Drive.

The eight classes over two months will cover "a variety of depression-related topics -- everything from identifying depression and its causes, to nutrition and making positive lifestyle choices," a release from Providence said.

The classes, lead by Dr. Tami Rodgers, are free but the cost of the workbook is $40. To register or for more information, call 503-537-5934.

University homecoming promises full slate of activities

George Fox University will celebrate its homecoming Friday and Saturday with a slew of activities, including class reunions, a D-III football game and fun events in the quad.

The event begins Friday with an opportunity for visitors to attend morning and afternoon classes, partake in lunch at Canyon Commons, attend a reception with President Robin Baker at 1 p.m., join a tour of the campus from 2 to 3 p.m., enjoy an art department open house from 4 to 6 p.m. and attend reunions for the classes of 1981-83, 1992, 2002 and 2012.

"Also featured on the first day will be a new 'Friday Flowers' event honoring the legacy of Roy Hiebert ('Grandpa Roy'), who delivered flowers and friendship to four decades of George Fox students and community members," a release from the university said. The event is set for 2:30 p.m.

Friday will conclude with a Bruin volleyball game and sports Hall of Fame reception at 7 p.m., as well as a homecoming concert from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, festivities include a 'Classic Bruins' luncheon for graduates from the 1940s to 1970s, men's and women's soccer games and a 'Bruinpalooza' event in the quad that will feature live music, face painting, juggling, reunion tents and Bruin Junior events. The day will end with a football came vs Chapman at 7 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit www.homecoming.georgefox.edu.

Author and theologian Richard Foster will present award in his name

Christian author and George Fox University grad and former professor Richard Foster will present an award in his name to pastor and author Trevor Hudson at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 in the dining hall at Canyon Commons on the GFU campus.

A selection committee chose Hudson to be the first recipient of the Richard J. Foster Award in Spiritual Formation.

"The award recognizes those whose intellectual and practical work helps other come into an ongoing transformational relationship with Jesus Christ," the school said in a press release.

Hudson has authored more than 20 books, including the release this month of "Seeking God: Finding Another Kind of Life with St. Ignatius and Dallas Willard." After spending more than 40 years in pastoral ministry, he now spends his time lecturing, teaching and writing in the areas of spiritual formation and direction at Fuller Seminary in California.

Hudson will give a keynote speech at the Oct. 3 event, which will also feature a reception open to the public.

Free truck driving training offered due to statewide shortage

Due to a state-wide shortage, Yamhill County residents interested in becoming truck drivers can now get the training for free. Chemeketa Community College, Willamette Workforce Partnership and Worksource Oregon are partnering to provide free Commercial Driving License (CDL) for 30 people within the next 10 months.

Classes will be held at Chemeketa's Yamhill Valley and Salem campuses. People of color, women, veterans, English language learners, refugees, eligible immigrants, seasonal farmworkers, residents of rural areas, members of recognized local tribes and disabled, low-income, or formerly incarcerated individuals are especially encouraged to apply.

#Willamette University#Friendship#Briefs#Ccc#Chehalem Cultural Center
Newberg, OR
The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years.

