Therapeutic psilocybin mushrooms are pure potential, if we allow them

Yamhill County commissioner explains the benefits of the controversial therapy

Unanimous. That's right: the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners are united in allowing therapeutic psychedelic mushrooms in unincorporated Yamhill County. What does that mean for you? You will not see a county commissioner-sponsored ban on the ballot this November, and in 2023 you may have access to this promising new therapy in the county.

What you will see are proposed bans and temporary moratoriums on therapeutic psilocybin (the medicinal compound in psychedelic mushrooms) from many of your city councils; these bans would prevent state-regulated businesses from offering therapeutic psilocybin-based treatment in your city.

In November of 2020, Oregon (and Yamhill County) voters voted to legalize regulated psilocybin-based therapy through Measure 109; in 2023, licensed facilitators will start offering treatment to Oregonians with Oregon-grown psychedelic mushrooms. This is amazing, because we are the first state to allow such a system (for more information on the roll-out: http://bit.ly/3R4ZrSV.

But, more than amazing, this is pure potential. Psilocybin is full of potential as a therapy and potential businesses abound.

Psilocybin-based guided therapy is one of the most promising new treatments for a host of mental health issues, from post-traumatic stress disorder to drug addiction. Clinical trials for veterans are underway with the Veterans Administration (https://nyti.ms/3QXZe43). There is solid data on the large, rapid, long-lasting effects of guided trips for drug-resistant depression (https://bit.ly/3R0wSWI). One unique aspect of guided psilocybin therapy as a mental health treatment is the long-lasting nature; an advocate estimated that Oregonians struggling with mental illness may only need two to three treatments in a lifetime, to stay healthy. All because of a mushroom!

So, what can we expect from psilocybin production and treatment centers? Mushroom production is considered a commercial farm use and it will require a license, tracking and security (similar to Oregon's cannabis regulatory system). Growing the mushrooms is a small-scale, indoor, odorless activity and because the psilocybin therapy is long-lasting, only a very small harvest (for example, a Rubbermaid tote full) will provide for many therapeutic centers.

The therapeutic side can take many forms; it could be a medical clinic downtown, a secluded forest property in the coast range or a farm building. Therapy will include a pre-consumption meeting, the hours-long therapy session and a post-consumption follow-up. It will be quiet, non-descript and careful.

As I mentioned at the opening, the Yamhill County Board of Commissioners will not be restricting access to legal psilocybin, but we have asked staff to draw up land use rules for businesses in the county, which will go before the county planning commission in October. These rules will determine what zones treatment centers are allowed in; the rules will include details like hours of operation and scale of center in order to limit the impact to neighbors and farming activities. Between the land use permit process and the conditions we will place on the operations, our goal is to allow the businesses to operate while not impairing anyone else's peace and quiet or commercial activities. If you have concerns, please consider testifying.

Is your planning commission working on similar land use regulations? If they are not, they should be. Placing a ban on the ballot is no guarantee that your community will in fact ban psilocybin businesses and preparing land use regulations for psilocybin therapy is the best risk management strategy. If you don't, come January, your city will not be ready for these businesses that have the right to operate in your community.

Measure 109 included a provision that local governments could send a measure to the ballot opting out of allowing psilocybin therapy in their community. And so, like nearly every other city and county in Oregon, in June the Board of Commissioners discussed sending a ban to the November ballot. At the first pass we were far from agreement: we had one commissioner in favor of a ban on both production and treatment centers and one commissioner considering a two-year moratorium on treatment centers but in support of production. My position was that we should allow both production and treatment, tailoring land use regulations to what our community wanted to protect or encourage.

We received hours and pages of testimony, all in support of allowing psilocybin production and treatment. We heard from a palliative care nurse from Lafayette and a farmer from McMinnville, from veterans and from psilocybin experts. Each person had their own perspective, knowledge base and reason for wanting psilocybin therapy to be allowed here in their home county.

Honestly, it was incredible. And it was effective. In the end, all three commissioners agreed to not send a ban, but for different reasons: the potential therapeutic benefits, the potential business innovation and just because bans are blunt instruments to achieve aims.

From start to end, our discussion was shaped by the people who showed up, spoke up and cared about their community -- and our decision reflects the wishes of our voters (Measure 109 passed in Yamhill County).

You will likely see a psilocybin ban on your ballot this fall. I hope you will reflect back on those folks who are in need of long-lasting, effective mental health treatment. We know that there is a need for effective mental health treatment in our county, and we simply should not foreclose the possibility of this promising new therapy, here at home. Instead, we should do the work of tailoring operations to our local community needs and situations through the land use system.

Casey Kulla is a Yamhill County commissioner, farmer and father. He and his wife Katie farm on Grant Island near Dayton

