Mcminnville, OR

Diaper drive begins to replenish A Family Place's stockpile

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36o9CW_0iDGIEPg00 Eight lending institutions renew the annual Banks for the Bank drive-thru Oct. 21

Eight lending institutions in Newberg and McMinnville are commemorating National Diaper Needs Awareness Week by participating in the annual Banks for the Bank drive to replenish the supply in A Family Place's (AFP) diaper bank.

Begun Monday and continuing through Oct. 21, the effort includes First Community Credit Union, Columbia Bank, First Federal, Key Bank, Heritage Bank, Chase, Oregon State Credit Union and Citizen Bank. All will accept new diapers and have a special need for size 6 wipes.

"But we are grateful for all donations," said Ann Stevenson, coordinator of the drive and a member of AFP's leadership council.

A Family Place has for many years been the only source of emergency diapers in Yamhill County, Stevenson added, and has been a key resource in offering relief to families struggling to care for their children amid rising prices. "Our community's support is vitally important right now," she said in a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDGIEPg00

Jann Tankersley, co-chairwoman of the drive, concurred: "No family should have to choose between food, medication or diapers."

While A Family Place's larger mission is to prevent childhood abuse, neglect and foster placement in the county, oftentimes the nonprofit's first contact with families is the delivery of a package of diapers. Last year that effort led to the distribution of more than 100,000 diapers to families throughout the county.

"Times are tough financially, and diapers are a huge expense for families," AFP Program Director DawnDee Walraven said. "Our families are so grateful and appreciative for the diapers that they receive."

Emergency diapers are available for families to pick up once a week from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at Mary's Place, 1714 Villa Road in Newberg, and First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St. in McMinnville.

For more information, call Stevenson at 503-434-5480 or Tankersley at 503-857-7385.

#Diaper#Stockpile#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Charity#A Family Place#Columbia Bank#First Federal Key Bank#Chase#Oregon State Credit Union#Citizen Bank#Afp
