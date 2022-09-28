ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

Sept. 28 public safety reports

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
Yamhill County Sheriff's reports and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Yamhill County Sheriff's Office reports

Sept. 20

Michael Albert Gaskell, 49, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation and DUII. He received an undisclosed sentence on the charges.

Dennis Daniel Russell Jr., 34, of Newberg, was arrested for DUII and a hold from Newberg Municipal Court. He received an undisclosed sentence on the DUII charge, bail was set at $10,000 on the hold by the court.

Sept. 21

Travis Douglas Mottram, 34, of Newberg, was arrested on a hold from Washington County. Bail was set at $5,000.

Sept. 22

Matthew Llewllyn Neschke, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for unlawful use of an electrical stun gun, tear gas or mace. No bail was set and he received an undisclosed sentence on the charge.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department log

Sept. 15-21

Joseph Charles Michael, 38, of Oregon City, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Justin Lee Bye, 31, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iDGIDWx00

Isaias Lopez-Lopez, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested for DUII.

Owen Harris Fugit, 23, of Newberg, was arrested for harassment and second-degree criminal trespass.

Milo D. Derby, 57, residence unknown, was arrested for failure to appear on criminal citation and criminal driving while suspended.

Justin Elias Hunt, 30, residence unknown, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Robert Tony Totpal, 51, of Tualatin, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Mars H. Bringas, 65, of Newberg, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass.

Kaeleb James Johnson-Hawney, 28, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Vance Turhan Johnson, 50, of Fairview, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Gervasio Romero-Ramos, 19, of Newberg, was arrested for reckless driving and DUII.

Ryan T. Jones, 42, of Silverton, was arrested for possession of meth and criminal driving while suspended.

Mario Reyes Parra, 25, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation, expired tags, driving uninsured and driving while suspended.

Otilia Mendoza Camacho, 45, of McMinnville, was arrested for failure to carry and present a license.

Jason Lee Stacey, 50, of Newberg, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Elliott Leon Scott, 52, of Portland, was arrested for second-degree theft.

Karissa Marie Lebeda, 27, residence unknown, was arrested on a warrant or citation.

Brennan George Shultz, 27, residence unknown, was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance.

Melvin Patrick Roland, 70, of Newberg, was arrested for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
