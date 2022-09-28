Sept. 28 outstanding warrants
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.
Sept. 21- Wilfred Jonathan Duran, 32, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of criminal driving while suspended.
- Abraham Duran Lopez, 24, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
- Jose Fernando Duran, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (PCS).
- David Marion Dykes, 51, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and interfering with making a report.
- Thomas Eric Eakin, 43, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
- Samuel Edache, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft and identity theft.
- Amanda Marie Edelkamp, 34, is wanted for violating a release agreement on an arrest for attempted first-degree theft.
- Wyatt Wayne Edelman66, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.
- Matilda Grey Edwards, 21, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Kyle Brandon Egawa, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Joseph Edward Eison III, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft.
- Sahara Lee Elder, 32, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.
- Jose Guadalupe Elias Luna, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.
- Bernard Elissagaray, 59, is wanted on an FTA for failure to register as a sex offcer.
- Korey Roy Engel, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for felon in possession of a firearm.
- Shane Donovan Epping, 32, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.
- Zviad Eremadze, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and fraud.
- Sean David Erickson, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.
- Nicholas Lee Ervin, 54, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
- Gilberto Esparza-Albarez, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.
- Thomas Perry Dehart, 55, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault.
- Liam Obrian Lowery, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and third-degree theft.
- Laura Jean Rife, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for identity theft.
- Steven Daniel Segundo, 40, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for fourth-degree assault.
Comments / 0