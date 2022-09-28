ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Sept. 28 outstanding warrants

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 3 days ago
Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Sept. 21

- Wilfred Jonathan Duran, 32, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of criminal driving while suspended.

- Abraham Duran Lopez, 24, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

- Jose Fernando Duran, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (PCS).

- David Marion Dykes, 51, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and interfering with making a report.

- Thomas Eric Eakin, 43, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.

- Samuel Edache, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft and identity theft.

- Amanda Marie Edelkamp, 34, is wanted for violating a release agreement on an arrest for attempted first-degree theft.

- Wyatt Wayne Edelman66, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

- Matilda Grey Edwards, 21, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Kyle Brandon Egawa, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Joseph Edward Eison III, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft.

- Sahara Lee Elder, 32, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.

- Jose Guadalupe Elias Luna, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Bernard Elissagaray, 59, is wanted on an FTA for failure to register as a sex offcer.

- Korey Roy Engel, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for felon in possession of a firearm.

- Shane Donovan Epping, 32, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.

- Zviad Eremadze, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and fraud.

- Sean David Erickson, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

- Nicholas Lee Ervin, 54, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

- Gilberto Esparza-Albarez, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Thomas Perry Dehart, 55, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault.

- Liam Obrian Lowery, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and third-degree theft.

- Laura Jean Rife, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for identity theft.

- Steven Daniel Segundo, 40, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for fourth-degree assault.

