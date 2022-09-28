Sept. 28 outstanding warrants

Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants

Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508.

Sept. 21

- Wilfred Jonathan Duran, 32, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) to face a charge of criminal driving while suspended.

- Abraham Duran Lopez, 24, is wanted on an FTA for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

- Jose Fernando Duran, 50, is wanted on a probation violation for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (PCS).

- David Marion Dykes, 51, is wanted on an FTA for first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment and interfering with making a report.

- Thomas Eric Eakin, 43, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.

- Samuel Edache, 32, is wanted on a warrant for first-degree theft and identity theft.

- Amanda Marie Edelkamp, 34, is wanted for violating a release agreement on an arrest for attempted first-degree theft.

- Wyatt Wayne Edelman66, is wanted on a probation violation for DUII.

- Matilda Grey Edwards, 21, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Kyle Brandon Egawa, 41, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Joseph Edward Eison III, 25, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree theft.

- Sahara Lee Elder, 32, is wanted on an FTA for criminal driving while suspended.

- Jose Guadalupe Elias Luna, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS.

- Bernard Elissagaray, 59, is wanted on an FTA for failure to register as a sex offcer.

- Korey Roy Engel, 60, is wanted on a probation violation for felon in possession of a firearm.

- Shane Donovan Epping, 32, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree theft.

- Zviad Eremadze, 59, is wanted on a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft and fraud.

- Sean David Erickson, 51, is wanted on a probation violation for harassment.

- Nicholas Lee Ervin, 54, is wanted on an FTA for second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

- Gilberto Esparza-Albarez, 45, is wanted on an FTA for DUII.

- Thomas Perry Dehart, 55, is wanted on a probation violation for attempted first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault.

- Liam Obrian Lowery, 22, is wanted on a probation violation for PCS and third-degree theft.

- Laura Jean Rife, 54, is wanted on a probation violation for identity theft.

- Steven Daniel Segundo, 40, is wanted for violating post-prison supervision on a conviction for fourth-degree assault.

