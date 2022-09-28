Historical society celebrates restoration of 19th century home next month

Learn about St. Paul's Brentano family, their house during brunch on Oct. 16

Locals will celebrate the restoration of local landmark Dr. J.F.J Brentano House with the St. Paul Mission Historical Society during its annual meeting next month.

The event, which includes a complimentary brunch, will take place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16 at the fire hall across from historical society's grounds on which the house rests.

When the Brentano family immigrated to St. Paul from the Netherlands in 1863, they bought a sizeable farm less than two miles west of the St. Paul Mission. Brentano was the sole doctor residing in St. Paul, with his two contemporaries living in Champoeg. The house's exterior restoration is paid for through grants from the Harold Brentano estate and the Austin Family Fund.

During the event, Carolyn Bowers will provide further information about the Brentano family and attendees will receive copies of the Catholic Church Records of the Pacific Northwest, both the Vancouver Stella Maris Mission and St. Paul versions.

Post-meeting, people can tour the Matthew O'Connell Murphy House, also across from the fire hall. Murphy built the initial three-roomed residence on the banks of the Willamette River, but it was moved to St. Paul after the Great Flood of 1861 and another five rooms were added. Later, the house moved again to the site of the historical society's headquarters.

For more information on the restoration event, call Connie Lenzen at 503-810-4327 or email her at connielenzen@gmail.com.