Broward County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian

South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
WSVN-TV

1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward

A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
WSVN-TV

2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...

