Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
High-Speed Crash Left Hallandale Man Critically Hurt, Hollywood Driver Facing 10 Charges: BSO
One driver is recovering from serious injuries while another is in jail facing 10 charges following a high-speed collision in West Park, court records show. Clayan Renaldo Millwood, 35, was driving 72 MPH in a 35 MPH zone about 5 a.m. June 6, according to the arrest report. His 2009...
cw34.com
Woman killed by car while jaywalking in Pompano Beach, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was struck and killed by a car in Pompano Beach and deputies said she was jaywalking at the time. The Broward Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday reporting a vehicle hit a pedestrian near N. Dixie Highway and W. Sample Road. The driver remained on scene to speak to deputies.
NBC Miami
Report Details Powerful Tornados That Touched Down in South Florida From Ian
South Florida saw its fair share of severe weather this past week with a rash of tornado warnings Tuesday night from Hurricane Ian. The warnings came as Ian was less than 200 miles south of Fort Myers and making its final approach, putting Miami-Dade and Broward firmly in what's called the right-front quadrant of the storm, an area notorious for tornado touchdowns.
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
Miami-Dade search and rescue teams met with unimaginable destruction in Fort Myers
MIAMI - Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Florida Task Force 1 were met with unimaginable damage on the streets and neighborhoods of Fort Myers. Crews walked through shattered pieces of homes that once held memories and laughter that are now tragically unlivable. A 96-person team of paramedics, structural engineers, canine handlers, hazmat technicians, and search and rescue personnel is working hand in hand with the Florida National Guard on the ground and from the air, searching and rescuing those left stranded from the storm. Chief Fire Officer Richard Rosell said the engine strike team has also been deployed. "We have 2 fire engines from Miami-Dade, and one each from the city of Miami, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach. We are assisting in the effort to help people on the west coast and a strike team is basically a support team in the same unit." The rescue personnel will work 14-day shifts and be there as long as needed.
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
WSVN-TV
1 dead in car crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic incident in Pompano Beach. A driver hit a pedestrian near North Dixie Highway and East Sample Road, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday. The pedestrian died. The driver is cooperating with authorities. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
NBC Miami
Major Crash Closes Portion of Florida's Turnpike in Broward
A reported major crash had a section of the Florida's Turnpike northbound closed in Broward County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Sheridan Street and reportedly involved a tractor-trailer hitting the bridge. No other information was immediately known. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.
WSVN-TV
2 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at an apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest Fifth Street and 14th Terrace, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Investigators have...
bulletin-news.com
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
Nearly two years after his sister’s death, the brother of a woman who was shot and murdered while driving along Interstate 95 in Miami left Cuba in search of additional information. Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was shot in January 2020 as she was driving with her boyfriend northbound on the...
Click10.com
16-year-old arrested in fatal southwest Miami-Dade Walmart shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A teenager faces a second-degree murder charge after he shot and killed a man inside a busy southwest Miami-Dade Walmart Wednesday, police said Thursday. Malachi Allah, 16, also faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and discharging a...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
Click10.com
WATCH: Massive wave sweeps people off South Beach boardwalk, 6 hurt
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A massive wave swept up a group of people walking on a South Beach boardwalk Friday morning, injuring six of them, according to Miami Beach officials. Video shows the passersby swept up and dragged into Government Cut as first responders immediately radio for ocean rescue crews.
cw34.com
Man killed after driving off road and hitting tree in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach was killed after he drove off the road, cleared two train tracks and hit a tree. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 33-year-old Johnnie Young was driving his 2010 Dodge Charger sedan on West McNab Road on Sept. 24. As Young was approaching the intersection of South Dixie Highway, he proceeded straight through the intersection and off the roadway.
Click10.com
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach on Saturday. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 1:20 am at the intersection of West McNabb Road and...
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
