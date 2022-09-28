ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

bulletin-news.com

Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart

After a violent altercation inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old was detained and accused of shooting and murdering his former buddy. The incident took place inside the business at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds on Wednesday afternoon. Family members claimed that Noah Perez, 19, ran into the...
GOULDS, FL
cbs12.com

BSO: Detectives solve murder case a decade later after new information was revealed

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A decade after a man was found murdered in his home, detectives say they finally found the killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said back on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. By the time they arrived they found 31-year-old Alfred Murray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and other items were taken from his home. Detectives conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case

More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
cbs12.com

Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bulletin-news.com

Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested

He entered the massage parlor pretending to be a client but left when the employee collapsed on the floor and began screaming, according to Margate Police. Inquiring about the cost of a session, Anthony Dana Banks, 22, visited the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday, according to the police.
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach

A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly Linked To Potential Prison Escape Plan

Back in the summer, Melly was denied medical furlough while seeking treatment due to an infection caused by his diamond teeth. YNW Melly’s long-spanning murder case just got a lot more interesting. According to Complex, a Florida Sheriff’s Office accused the 23-year-old – born Jamell Demons – of attempting...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart

MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 29-year-old woman in Model City

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman. Kymbreana Johnson was last seen in Model City at around 1 p.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark blue shorts. Johnson...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation

After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...

