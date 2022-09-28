Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Sunrise Man Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Girl in Lauderdale Lakes
Reports of the possible kidnapping of a juvenile girl in Lauderdale Lakes resulted in the arrest of a Sunrise man, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were responding to a call about a suspicious incident around 8 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 2100 block of N. State Road 7.
bulletin-news.com
Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Ex-Friend at Miami-Dade Walmart
After a violent altercation inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade, a 16-year-old was detained and accused of shooting and murdering his former buddy. The incident took place inside the business at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds on Wednesday afternoon. Family members claimed that Noah Perez, 19, ran into the...
cbs12.com
BSO: Detectives solve murder case a decade later after new information was revealed
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A decade after a man was found murdered in his home, detectives say they finally found the killer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said back on Aug. 30, 2010, deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident at 1386 N.E. 34th Street in Oakland Park. By the time they arrived they found 31-year-old Alfred Murray lying face down with a gunshot wound. His car and other items were taken from his home. Detectives conducted multiple interviews and gathered evidence at the murder scene but were unable to identify a clear suspect.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Detectives solve 12-year murder case
More than ten years after a man was found murdered in his home, forensic evidence, witness interviews and persistent detective work, led Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators to the killer. According to the official police report on August 30, 2010, BSO deputies responded to call of a suspicious incident...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Woman wanted for stealing puppy caught on camera, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman walked into a pet shop, asked to see small dogs, and ran out with an eight-week-old Teacup Yorkie, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It happened Thursday afternoon at Star Pups on Okeechobee Boulevard. Deputies said at about 4...
cbs12.com
Armed robbery at Dollar Tree, deputies need your help
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an armed robber. An unidentified man robbed the Dollar Tree on North Military Trail in West Palm Beach on July 2nd at 10 p.m. According to surveillance video released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, he is light-skinned, wearing...
Lake Worth-area man, 21, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Publix parking lot
GREENACRES — A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Monday evening in Greenacres has died. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Jose Villanueva of suburban Lake Worth in announcing his death Wednesday. ...
PBSO deputies searching for missing man last seen in West Palm Beach
Deputies say Johnny Worthens, 24, was last seen on Sept. 20 and reported missing by his mother two days later after he failed to return home.
bulletin-news.com
Masseuse Terrorized with Stun Gun and Robbed in Margate, Suspect Arrested
He entered the massage parlor pretending to be a client but left when the employee collapsed on the floor and began screaming, according to Margate Police. Inquiring about the cost of a session, Anthony Dana Banks, 22, visited the Asian Massage Parlor at 632 State Road 7 on Thursday, according to the police.
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO
Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda...
Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead In North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An investigation is underway into the death of a Deerfield Beach woman Wednesday afternoon. The Broward Sheriff’s Office issued this statement: The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian fatal crash that occurred on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Victim shoots at armed robbers, kills one in Pompano Beach
A would-be robber was killed after he was shot by his intended victim. Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a shooting at the Envy Apartments located at 425 S.E. First Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies...
NBC Miami
At Least 1 Injured, Suspect in Custody After Shooting in Walmart in SW Miami-Dade
At least one person was injured and a suspect was in custody after a shooting inside a Walmart in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The shooting was reported at the store at 21151 South Dixie Highway in Goulds. Footage showed more than a dozen Miami-Dade Police cruisers outside the store.
hotnewhiphop.com
YNW Melly Linked To Potential Prison Escape Plan
Back in the summer, Melly was denied medical furlough while seeking treatment due to an infection caused by his diamond teeth. YNW Melly’s long-spanning murder case just got a lot more interesting. According to Complex, a Florida Sheriff’s Office accused the 23-year-old – born Jamell Demons – of attempting...
1 dead, 1 in custody after gunfire erupts at SW Miami-Dade Walmart
MIAMI - Police said a person was in custody after gunfire rang out Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart in Southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said. Police were called to the store located at SW 211 Street and Dixie Highway around 3:30 p.m. on a report of gunfire, officials said in an email statement. CBS4 has learned that an altercation between two men led to both opening fire. One man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The other fled and was later apprehended. "A preliminary investigation shows there was an altercation between 2 males and firearms were presented and shots were fired,"...
bulletin-news.com
Suspect Arrested After Woman Kidnapped, Beaten, Threatened With Gun in Fort Lauderdale
She was meeting a friend to go to the movies, but a jealous ex-boyfriend abducted, assaulted, and threatened her with a pistol for hours, according to the police. According to documents, Morris Leonard Jones III, 22, is being held without bond in the Broward County Jail while being held on nine offenses.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 29-year-old woman in Model City
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old woman. Kymbreana Johnson was last seen in Model City at around 1 p.m., Friday. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark blue shorts. Johnson...
Miami New Times
Virginia Key Employee Stunned by Criminal Charge Over Code Violation
After the closing of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center this past August, 17 center employees were abruptly left without a job, including former marketing and operations director Diana Perez-Pazos. With the wounds of that loss still fresh, Perez is now facing a criminal charge over a commercial code violation that was not her responsibility, according to her attorney.
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue personnel responded to a crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near North Dixie Highway and West Sample Road in...
bulletin-news.com
Brother of Woman Killed on I-95 Makes Long Journey to Miami to Search for Answers
Nearly two years after his sister’s death, the brother of a woman who was shot and murdered while driving along Interstate 95 in Miami left Cuba in search of additional information. Melissa Gonzalez, 22, was shot in January 2020 as she was driving with her boyfriend northbound on the...
