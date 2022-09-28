ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

golobos.com

UNM Looks to Continue Winning Vegas Ways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico heads to Las Vegas for football. Thankfully in 2022, it’s just for one game, because they last time UNM did this … well, it was a 43-day sojourn to Sin City in which the team couldn’t leave its hotel and set up shop at Sam Boyd Stadium. This time, the city is the same, but the destination is different as UNM will take on a red-hot UNLV Rebel team at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night at 8:02 p.m. Pacific Time, 9:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. THe game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
barbend.com

Train Arms Like Shaun Clarida for a Striated Pump

If you’ve ever wanted arms like the former 212 Olympia champion “The Giant Killer” Shaun Clarida, a video posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 19, 2022, might draw your attention. During an intense, high-volume arm pump session following a Better Bodies Photo Shoot at Destination Dallas Gym in Dallas, TX, Clarida walks through what it takes to have Olympia-level guns.
DALLAS, TX
mvprogress.com

Annual Perkins Field Airport Day October 8

Perkins Field Flying Club is hosting its second Airport Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 am-2:00 pm at Perkins Field Airport in Overton. There will be plenty for community members to do. Perhaps most exciting is a free flight above Moapa Valley for kids. “Similar to last year’s...
OVERTON, NV
mvprogress.com

MVPAC To Return With Short Season

After nearly a two year hiatus, the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) is pleased to announce there will be a 2022-23 season!. The MVPAC hasn’t had any performances since the early spring of 2020, explained MVPAC President Charlie Cooper. “We had just completed the Missoula Children’s Theater production...
MOAPA VALLEY, NV
8newsnow.com

Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Gambit Pays Off for City of Las Vegas

Not many people were skeptical when the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas. The success of the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights and what many felt was a perfect fit team in the Oakland Raiders made sense on many levels. As the team moves into the second season, it’s apparent that the gambit has worked out well for the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
whatnowvegas.com

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Boxabl Tiny Homes On Display In Mesquite

A throng of City officials and media converged at the Mesquite Plaza parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the introduction of a local exhibition of Boxabl homes by its founder Galiano Tiramani. The 375 square foot Boxabl Home, generally known as a “tiny home,” was set up for display...
MESQUITE, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two big freeway projects

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier. While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about. Remember all the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mvprogress.com

Bunkerville After School Program For Kids

An after-school recreation program at the Bunkerville Community Center is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for children ages 6-13. It is a drop-in program, run by Clark County Parks and Recreation. The program is free but parents must register their kids before they can participate.
BUNKERVILLE, NV

