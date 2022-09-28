Read full article on original website
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
golobos.com
UNM Looks to Continue Winning Vegas Ways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico heads to Las Vegas for football. Thankfully in 2022, it’s just for one game, because they last time UNM did this … well, it was a 43-day sojourn to Sin City in which the team couldn’t leave its hotel and set up shop at Sam Boyd Stadium. This time, the city is the same, but the destination is different as UNM will take on a red-hot UNLV Rebel team at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night at 8:02 p.m. Pacific Time, 9:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. THe game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore.
barbend.com
Train Arms Like Shaun Clarida for a Striated Pump
If you’ve ever wanted arms like the former 212 Olympia champion “The Giant Killer” Shaun Clarida, a video posted to his YouTube channel on Sept. 19, 2022, might draw your attention. During an intense, high-volume arm pump session following a Better Bodies Photo Shoot at Destination Dallas Gym in Dallas, TX, Clarida walks through what it takes to have Olympia-level guns.
mvprogress.com
Annual Perkins Field Airport Day October 8
Perkins Field Flying Club is hosting its second Airport Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 am-2:00 pm at Perkins Field Airport in Overton. There will be plenty for community members to do. Perhaps most exciting is a free flight above Moapa Valley for kids. “Similar to last year’s...
$400K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Oh to be this lucky. On Wednesday a man playing video poker at Circa in downtown Las Vegas chose to hold one ace on the hand of Triple Double Bonus Poker. It was a decision that earned him a jackpot.
mvprogress.com
MVPAC To Return With Short Season
After nearly a two year hiatus, the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council (MVPAC) is pleased to announce there will be a 2022-23 season!. The MVPAC hasn’t had any performances since the early spring of 2020, explained MVPAC President Charlie Cooper. “We had just completed the Missoula Children’s Theater production...
8newsnow.com
Construction underway on Las Vegas Strip for Formula 1
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Formula one racing in Las Vegas is just over a year away. The race headquarters will be located several blocks east of the Strip, behind Planet Hollywood, at Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue. This year, Formula 1 spent nearly $240 million for just under 40 acres...
5 Las Vegas Hells Angels members, prospects arrested; others wanted on new charges
Four of eight Hells Angels members and prospects wanted on racketeering and other charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway were in custody as of Tuesday morning, records showed.
Yardbarker
Gambit Pays Off for City of Las Vegas
Not many people were skeptical when the Raiders announced they were moving to Las Vegas. The success of the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights and what many felt was a perfect fit team in the Oakland Raiders made sense on many levels. As the team moves into the second season, it’s apparent that the gambit has worked out well for the city.
Is there another grasshopper invasion brewing in the valley?
There have been reports of an increased grasshopper presence which has many worried we’re in for another round, similar to the grasshopper invasion of 2019.
whatnowvegas.com
Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley
What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
8newsnow.com
Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
Bally’s officially buys Tropicana Las Vegas for $148 million
Bally's Corporation announced on Tuesday the completion of the acquisition of Tropicana Hotel and Casino which was previously announced in 2021.
mvprogress.com
Boxabl Tiny Homes On Display In Mesquite
A throng of City officials and media converged at the Mesquite Plaza parking lot on Thursday, Sept. 22, for the introduction of a local exhibition of Boxabl homes by its founder Galiano Tiramani. The 375 square foot Boxabl Home, generally known as a “tiny home,” was set up for display...
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Two big freeway projects
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – It’s not a competition to see which Nevada Dept of Transportation project will drive you crazier. While we’ve been talking a lot about the early stages of the I-15/Tropicana rebuild, there’s something else you should know about. Remember all the...
mvprogress.com
Bunkerville After School Program For Kids
An after-school recreation program at the Bunkerville Community Center is offered every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 pm for children ages 6-13. It is a drop-in program, run by Clark County Parks and Recreation. The program is free but parents must register their kids before they can participate.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
