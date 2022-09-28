On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved temporary appointees to replace two director-level positions in the city’s library and technology departments. In place of Catherine Penkert, who left her position as temporary director of the St. Paul Public Libraries this month after serving in it for over five years, Barb Sporlein was sworn in. Sporlein has been the deputy director of operations for the library system for three years. Prior to that, she worked for Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis, and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency in planning, management, and deputy commissioner capacities.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO