Orlando, FL

bulletin-news.com

South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian

In South Florida, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian unleashed tornadoes, heavy rain, and high winds as it moved toward the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday night. As a result, people are currently coping with devastation and flooding. At North Perry Airport on Tuesday night, a tornado overturned 30...
FLORIDA STATE
bulletin-news.com

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

MN window manufacturer Andersen announces transition of leadership

Andersen Corp., a maker of windows and doors, said that Jay Lund, who has served as the organization’s CEO since 2011, expects to step down at the conclusion of the current year. He will keep his position as chairman. Chris Galvin, 53, the president and chief operating officer of...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Worker killed in downtown St. Paul construction accident

According to authorities, a work vehicle struck and killed a construction worker in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, there were little facts available about the mishap, which happened about 3:30 p.m. at a construction site near Wabasha and East Seventh streets close to the Children’s Museum.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Realtors group grants $100,000 to three local nonprofits for housing, plantings

On Tuesday, three charity groups received checks from the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation totalling $100,000. Since 2018, the Foundation has begun awarding SPAAR awards. They got more than 20 applications this year. In order to promote housing activities in the SPAAR service area, the Sanneh Foundation,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million

A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments

On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved temporary appointees to replace two director-level positions in the city’s library and technology departments. In place of Catherine Penkert, who left her position as temporary director of the St. Paul Public Libraries this month after serving in it for over five years, Barb Sporlein was sworn in. Sporlein has been the deputy director of operations for the library system for three years. Prior to that, she worked for Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis, and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency in planning, management, and deputy commissioner capacities.
SAINT PAUL, MN

