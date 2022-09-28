Read full article on original website
South Florida Deals With Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
In South Florida, the outer bands of Hurricane Ian unleashed tornadoes, heavy rain, and high winds as it moved toward the Gulf Coast of Florida on Tuesday night. As a result, people are currently coping with devastation and flooding. At North Perry Airport on Tuesday night, a tornado overturned 30...
With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key
A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
MN window manufacturer Andersen announces transition of leadership
Andersen Corp., a maker of windows and doors, said that Jay Lund, who has served as the organization’s CEO since 2011, expects to step down at the conclusion of the current year. He will keep his position as chairman. Chris Galvin, 53, the president and chief operating officer of...
Worker killed in downtown St. Paul construction accident
According to authorities, a work vehicle struck and killed a construction worker in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday night, there were little facts available about the mishap, which happened about 3:30 p.m. at a construction site near Wabasha and East Seventh streets close to the Children’s Museum.
Two teens arrested after stolen BMW, Mercedes speed and crash between Maple Grove and St. Paul
According to the Ramsey County sheriff’s office, two drivers operating stolen BMW and Mercedes Benz cars drove between Maple Grove and St. Paul on Monday afternoon before one of the cars crashed with another and wounded the driver. In addition to a 15-year-old suspect in the BMW’s operation and...
Worker who died at downtown St. Paul construction site identified as 61-year-old from Stillwater
After a 44-year career with St. Paul Regional Water Services, the 61-year-old man who passed away at a construction site in the heart of St. Paul just retired and was employed by a private contractor. Peter M. Davis, a Stillwater resident, was recognized by police on Thursday. About 3:30 p.m....
Realtors group grants $100,000 to three local nonprofits for housing, plantings
On Tuesday, three charity groups received checks from the Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors Charitable Foundation totalling $100,000. Since 2018, the Foundation has begun awarding SPAAR awards. They got more than 20 applications this year. In order to promote housing activities in the SPAAR service area, the Sanneh Foundation,...
Employee of MN property management company accused of stealing over $1 million
A California woman is charged in a federal indictment with stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a property management firm in Minnesota. A grand jury in Minneapolis has indicted Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who currently resides in Fresno, Calif., on charges of wire fraud, identity theft, and filing false tax returns in relation to the scheme she is alleged to have continued to operate for more than six years until August 2021, despite being fired.
St. Paul City Council approves $5 million tax incentive for deeply affordable senior housing at Highland Bridge
This week, the St. Paul City Council authorized financing for 60 apartments in Highland Bridge, a brand-new construction in Highland Park, that are extremely cheap for seniors 55 and over. The Lumin, a five-story apartment complex being built by CommonBond Communities at 830 Cretin Ave., will cater to those making...
St. Paul homeowners face 15% tax increases as values outpace other property types
According to fresh estimates from Ramsey County’s budget office, the typical homeowner in St. Paul may anticipate paying $3,924 in property taxes next year, an increase of $506 or 14.8% over the current year. These numbers relate to the median home in the city, which was worth $228,700 last...
St. Paul City Council appoints new leaders to libraries, technology departments
On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved temporary appointees to replace two director-level positions in the city’s library and technology departments. In place of Catherine Penkert, who left her position as temporary director of the St. Paul Public Libraries this month after serving in it for over five years, Barb Sporlein was sworn in. Sporlein has been the deputy director of operations for the library system for three years. Prior to that, she worked for Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis, and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency in planning, management, and deputy commissioner capacities.
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
