ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.

In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Sub Saharan Africa#Food Security#Food Industry#Food Prices#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Africans
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...
POLITICS
Quartz

The best ROI in uncertain times

The flow of money from rich people and places to poorer ones, or from the private sector to the public realm, often brings to mind the idea of philanthropy, charity, or altruism. A word we less frequently think of when it comes to bringing people out of poverty, ensuring they...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Quartz

🌎 Footing Hurricane Ian's bill

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The category 4 storm knocked out electricity for more than 2 million people and is expected to be one of the costliest hurricanes in US history. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. The central bank’s £65 billion ($69 billion) commitment to...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand

Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom.  The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries.  One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.”  Most of...
ASIA
Quartz

The UK is fighting itself on economic policy

British policymakers are scrambling to stabilize the country’s currency and bond markets after the government threw both into turmoil. The Bank of England (BoE) announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) that, for two weeks, it would buy long-dated government bonds—bonds that will reach maturity in 20 years or more. The move is designed to improve the price of bonds and bring yields on those bonds further down. In a follow-up announcement, the UK Treasury said that the purchases would be “strictly time limited, and completed in the next two weeks.”
BUSINESS
POLITICO

The former OPEC official pushing for clean energy

Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. The International Energy Agency has gone from a body formed to ensure the stability of oil supplies in the 1970s to one driving conversations on clean energy access, finance and how to meet climate targets. And the agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, is leading the charge.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Quartz

The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy