Gas is pouring out of the Nord Stream pipelines. Here's what you need to know
Western nations have said leaks in two Russian gas pipelines, Nord Stream 1 and 2, are likely the result of sabotage. Here's what you need to know about the controversial pipelines.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Vox
Chips are the new oil. There are no reserves.
In a single day, we interact with hundreds of computer chips, most no larger than a penny. These tiny circuits power everything from smartphones and laptops to medical devices and electric vehicles, and they’re largely responsible for our increasingly computerized lives. But in recent months, the world’s dependence on these chips has also put them at the center of mounting tensions between the United States and mainland China over Taiwan.
Quartz
Shell bought Nigeria’s Daystar Power as a first push into African renewable energy
Oil producing giant Shell has bought Daystar Power, a Nigeria-based company that provides businesses with solar energy solutions, marking its first acquisition of a renewable energy provider in Africa. The deal value is undisclosed. Daystar took off in 2017 and has raised $97 million through multiple rounds of equity and...
Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day
Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...
Quartz
The best ROI in uncertain times
The flow of money from rich people and places to poorer ones, or from the private sector to the public realm, often brings to mind the idea of philanthropy, charity, or altruism. A word we less frequently think of when it comes to bringing people out of poverty, ensuring they...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
Guinea removed as host of 2025 African Cup in latest switch
The African soccer confederation has removed Guinea as host of the 2025 African Cup of Nations because of inadequate infrastructure
FIFA・
Quartz
🌎 Footing Hurricane Ian's bill
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The category 4 storm knocked out electricity for more than 2 million people and is expected to be one of the costliest hurricanes in US history. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. The central bank’s £65 billion ($69 billion) commitment to...
BBC World Service Journalists Accuse Broadcaster Of Endangering Vietnamese Staff With Plans To Move Them To Thailand
Following the announcement of huge cuts to the BBC World Service, with many staff being asked to relocate overseas, journalists have said plans to move the Vietnamese service to Thailand will pose dangers to press freedom. The Guardian reports several reporters raising concerns that there is history of the Vietnamese state abducting journalists from Thailand – and that the BBC had not recognised that Vietnamese people do not automatically feel at home in Thailand, despite both being south-east Asian countries. One World Service employee told the Guardian: “Being a critic of the Vietnamese government, even when you’re in Thailand, is not safe.” Most of...
ASIA・
Quartz
The UK is fighting itself on economic policy
British policymakers are scrambling to stabilize the country’s currency and bond markets after the government threw both into turmoil. The Bank of England (BoE) announced Wednesday (Sept. 28) that, for two weeks, it would buy long-dated government bonds—bonds that will reach maturity in 20 years or more. The move is designed to improve the price of bonds and bring yields on those bonds further down. In a follow-up announcement, the UK Treasury said that the purchases would be “strictly time limited, and completed in the next two weeks.”
POLITICO
The former OPEC official pushing for clean energy
Presented by Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future. The International Energy Agency has gone from a body formed to ensure the stability of oil supplies in the 1970s to one driving conversations on clean energy access, finance and how to meet climate targets. And the agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, is leading the charge.
Quartz
The IMF delivered an embarrassing blow to the UK government
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued an extraordinarily critical statement of the UK’s growth plans, which largely relies on unfunded tax cuts, on Tuesday (Sept. 27). It’s the latest blow to the Trussonomics school of thought espoused by the three-week old UK government. “We do not recommend large...
