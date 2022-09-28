ATLANTA — Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs. “They're coming to mash you,” Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back. Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, and Patterson, who ranks third, will be in the spotlight in what Smith expects to be a “heavyweight fight” of running games on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 MINUTES AGO