Journey for Justice Alliance tells Congress it’s ‘Equity or Else’ when it comes to quality of life for all

Biden Unveils an Ambitious Plan to End Hunger—But Congress Has Little Appetite to Act On It
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. At a White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health on Wednesday, President Joe Biden outlined a bold plan to eliminate hunger in the United States over the next decade. “I know we...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
Latinos say Democrats care more about them and work harder to earn their vote: Poll
Latino adults in the United States overwhelmingly believe the Democratic Party cares more about them and works harder to earn their support in elections than the Republican Party, according to a poll released Thursday. The nonpartisan Pew Research Center in Washington found that 71% of Latinos polled in early August...
Sen. Hawley to introduce bill empowering states to deport illegal immigrants
FIRST ON FOX: Legislation being introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Tuesday would allow states to enforce federal immigration law, including the deportation of illegal immigrants – as Hawley calls for the U.S. to "take the gloves off" to fight unlawful immigration. The "Empowering States to Deport Illegal...
Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country
(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will pick up between '20 and 70 seats' in the House
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich predicts that the "red wave" in November will surpass even optimists' expectations, with Republicans winning 20-70 seats in the House and three to seven seats in the Senate.
Oklahoma bathroom law challenged in federal lawsuit
Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state's new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City lists the State Department...
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
Montana judge rules transgender sports rule unconstitutional
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana state judge has determined three laws passed by Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature to regulate activities on university campuses are unconstitutional, including one that sought to ban transgender women from participating on female collegiate sports teams. Montana’s Constitution gives the state board of regents full authority to govern public college campuses and precludes state lawmakers from imposing their own rules, District Court Judge Rienne McElyea said in a ruling issued Wednesday that was emailed to attorneys in the case on Friday. Her ruling noted that the Montana Supreme Court recently affirmed the same conclusion in...
U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now
Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.
Biden's mental sharpness is increasingly doubtful, and it's a serious issue
How do you know President Joe Biden is genuinely losing the mental faculties required to govern? One way is to look at his White House staff scrambling to cover up every clue that this is the case. At a recent event, Biden called for Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) to come...
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Even Bill Clinton says there's a 'limit' to how many migrants US can take: Ex-President breaks with Dems - but slams Republican 'stunts' of sending migrants north
Former President Bill Clinton said the U.S. has a 'limit' to how many migrants it can take into the country and said there are are some who 'game' the system. 'There is a limit to how many migrants any society can take without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is based much more on an assumption that things would be more normal,' the former president said, referencing record border crossings.
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Here are the major cases before the Supreme Court this fall
Court's conservatives turn their focus to race, affirmative action and voting rights.
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
Biden appoints a diplomat for plants and animals: Ron Klain's wife is appointed the special envoy for biodiversity and water diversity (even though countries like Italy still don't have an ambassador)
The State Department announced Wednesday that Monica Medina, the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, would be the country's first Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. President Joe Biden's signing off on a plants and animals diplomat comes the same week that State Department vacancies have...
Inspector general audit: ICE wasted $17 million on hotels to not house illegal foreign nationals
(The Center Square) – Endeavors, a nonprofit that’s received half a billion dollars in taxpayer money through no-bid government contracts to house foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration instead of being deported, wasted $17 million on unused hotel rooms, according to a recent audit.
