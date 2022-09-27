Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian: Death toll climbs after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
At least five people are believed to have been killed in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee County area following Hurricane Ian, officials have said, though that number may have risen to as many as 12 based on reports from Florida officials. Initially, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Good Morning America that while the figures cannot yet be confirmed, fatalities were possibly in the “hundreds”, while “thousands” of people were waiting to be rescued.“I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting that are waiting to be rescued,” Sheriff Marceno said. “But...
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
More than 2.5 million Floridians were left without power Thursday.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’
The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
School closures due to Hurricane Ian
Schools, colleges and universities across Southwest Florida are making plans regarding operations in the days leading up to Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Hurricane Ian sweeps away section of Sanibel Causeway, cutting off all vehicle access
Hurricane Ian destroyed a section of the causeway connecting Sanibel Island with mainland Florida on Wednesday. Roughly 2.5 million are without power and hundreds feared dead.
More than 700 rescues in Florida as ‘historic storm’ heads towards South Carolina - live
In a press conference, Ron DeSantis said food, water and other supplies are being distributed to those who did not evacuate. Report: Hurricane Ian hits with ‘catastrophic’ wind and rain
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
'Substantial loss of life' possible in Florida as Hurricane Ian takes aim at South Carolina
Ian's vicious combination of winds, rain and storm surge caused at least a dozen deaths, flooded homes, cut off roadways and left millions of Florida residents without power Thursday as it again intensified into a hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and barreled toward South Carolina.
What to expect from Hurricane Ian in 5 locations in Florida
Here's a list of key locations in Florida that will be impacted by Hurricane Ian -- and what CNN meteorologists expect to see as the storm moves through.
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Live updates: Hurricane Ian approaches Florida with 155 mph winds
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storm and its impacts. Tune in here. • The Category 4 storm is located 35 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., moving northeast at 9 mph. • Maximum sustained winds remain 155 mph with gusts up to 190 mph. • Ian's eyewall...
Powerful Cat 3 Hurricane Ian moves into southeastern Gulf of Mexico
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba. The storm made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m. Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 115 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 125 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.The storm prompted officials with Miami-Dade to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday while Broward public schools opted to close classes...
