The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll climbs after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

At least five people are believed to have been killed in Fort Myers and the surrounding Lee County area following Hurricane Ian, officials have said, though that number may have risen to as many as 12 based on reports from Florida officials. Initially, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on Good Morning America that while the figures cannot yet be confirmed, fatalities were possibly in the “hundreds”, while “thousands” of people were waiting to be rescued.“I definitely know that fatalities are in the hundreds, there are thousands of people waiting that are waiting to be rescued,” Sheriff Marceno said. “But...
The Independent

Sanibel mayor pens emotional letter after Ian: ‘Our lives and our island have been forever changed’

The mayor of a Florida island that was ripped apart by Hurricane Ian has penned an emotional letter to residents, saying “Our lives and our island have been forever changed.”Sanibel Island is cut off after the only bridge that connects it and Captiva to the mainland bore the brunt of the historic hurricane and had sections ripped out.“I am struggling to find the words to convey my feelings, as I am sure most of us are as we look to the past four days. All our lives and our island have been forever changed. What we do tomorrow and...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
CBS Miami

Powerful Cat 3 Hurricane Ian moves into southeastern Gulf of Mexico

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba. The storm made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.  Check out our live updates here.According to the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. advisory, Ian had sustained winds of 115 mph as it moved to the north at 10 mph. It was about 125 miles south-southwest of the Dry Tortugas.The storm prompted officials with Miami-Dade to cancel classes Wednesday and Thursday while Broward public schools opted to close classes...
