Ukraine forces reach Lyman, encircle thousands of Russian troops - Kyiv
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reached the entrance of the eastern bastion of Lyman on Saturday after encircling thousands of Russian troops, Kyiv said, in a battlefield rebuttal to the Kremlin a day after it proclaimed a swathe of territory to be part of Russia.
Ukraine encircles Russian forces near Donetsk, overshadowing Moscow's annexation of the region
Ukrainian forces are encircling Russian troops in Russian-occupied Lyman, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk, despite Moscow's annexation of the region.
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup
Ukraine official: Russia shells civilian convoy, kills 20
A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people
In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods
Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
