Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals are part of an Ambulance Strike Team deployed alongside Type IV A-Team professionals from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to Florida in preparation for the expected impact of Hurricane Ian. Three Ambulance Strike Teams including advanced life support ambulances and 37 EMS professionals from across the state of Tennessee deployed Monday to support the state of Florida for 14 days.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO