floridahealth.gov
DOH OFFICES AND CLINICS CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
ORLANDO, FL – Because of the department’s active Hurricane Ian response efforts, all Florida Department of Health in Orange County offices and clinics will be closed Friday, September 30, 2022. For medical emergencies, residents needing immediate assistance should dial 911. Information regarding reopening of Florida Department of Health...
floridahealth.gov
SAFETY TIPS FOR HOME REPAIRS AFTER THE STORM
ORLANDO, FL – The danger of a storm does not end when it passes. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County suggests taking the following safety precautions to prevent personal injury when addressing storm repairs. Wear goggles, heavy gloves and steel-toed boots. If possible, work in pairs or...
floridahealth.gov
Florida Department of Health in Brevard County Issues Precautionary Swim Advisory
Florida Department of Health in Brevard County Issues Precautionary Swim Advisory. Viera, FL — Due to the potential effects on water quality related to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health in Brevard (DOH-Brevard) has issued a county wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. At this time, swimming is not recommended.
floridahealth.gov
What to do if Your Well is Flooded
Viera, FL—Heavy rainfall and flooding can make your tap water unsafe. If you are not sure about the safety of your well water, use commercially bottled water, disinfected water, or boiled and cooled water for drinking, making beverages or ice, cooking, brushing your teeth, washing dishes and washing recent wounds.
floridahealth.gov
HEALTH RISKS FROM DISPLACED ANIMALS
ORLANDO, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County advises residents to protect themselves against injury from animals that may become displaced because of flooding. How to Prevent a Snake Bite:. Be aware of snakes that may be swimming in the water to get to higher ground...
floridahealth.gov
GUIDELINES FOR PREGNANT WOMEN DURING A DISASTER
ORLANDO, FL – Hurricanes can be very stressful. The Florida Department of Health in Orange County provides the guidelines below to help pregnant women and their baby stay healthy and safe. Preparations:. Be sure to have enough food and water to last at least seven days. Know where to...
floridahealth.gov
Flood Waters Pose Health Risks
Viera, FL— Skin contact with flood waters does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk. However, health hazards are a concern when waters are or become contaminated with bacteria and viruses. The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County (DOH-Brevard) recommends the following precautions to prevent possible illness...
