Brazos County, TX

Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms

Texas ranchers, forage producers battling fall armyworms. An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations. David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in...
Wildfire activity possible for multiple areas of the state

COLLEGE STATION—Texas A&M Forest Service fire analysts warn of wildfire activity, including the potential for significant wildfires, through Friday in the Western Pineywoods, Southeast and Central Texas. While Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida and the national wildland fire preparedness level has decreased to a 2, wildfire activity has...
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
Conservation of Private Lands, Future of Energy, and Government’s Role Headline 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day® Conferences Oct. 20-22 in Dallas

DALLAS — Monday, Sept. 26, 2022— The roles of private land stewardship in conservation and government in facilitating energy development and protecting the environment will headline two conferences at 2022 EarthX Half-Earth Day®, Oct. 20-22 in Dallas. Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, and Cam Sholly, Superintendent of...
