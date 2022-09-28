Read full article on original website
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?. When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden we had to decentralize the way we were doing healthcare, but the foundation wasn’t there. The nature of work changed dramatically. We are now in a world where delivery of care is primarily through digital means. How do we create and maintain a modern healthcare digital foundation with people and processes at the core? Just as the mandate has evolved over time from the basic Hippocratic Oath to the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, so too has the interaction that evolves around that foundation. The foundation has got to be able to support the core. How do you manage these systems? How do you keep them updated? How do you reduce the complexity of connectivity? How do you find the vulnerabilities? How do you create multi-tenancy access, so that doctors and nurses can perform different functions? The way VMware looks at modern healthcare is to ensure that you are evolving to support the people in the processes. The benefits of health systems partnering to enable a modern digital foundation is monumental.
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab. Imagine a future where smart hospital platforms facilitate treatment regardless of patient and clinician location, where patients reap the healing benefits of patient distraction devices, and clinicians are freed up from administrative tasks to focus on the patient while automation of those tasks provides more real-time, actionable data. Fred Holston, Director of Healthcare at Sirius Healthcare (A CDW company) joins Bill Russell to discuss Sirius’s Healthcare Technology Innovation Labs. A place where partners and technologies can come together to innovate, test, and build out new technologies to advance healthcare. What solutions are they focusing on in the labs today? What are health systems excited about in the areas of computer vision, command and control, touchless sensors and ambient listening? What is the role of a care companion and why is this interesting in this whole idea of Patient Room ‘Next’? https://www.siriuscom.com/solutions/sirius-healthcare/future-of-care/
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora. The customer and consumer pieces are taking their ground in healthcare, how are organizations handling this?. In this episode of Memora Health’s Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Bradley Krueger, the system VP for Patient...
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice. Typically on this show we talk to the health tech founders – who we call Health Transformers – that are creating the tools and platforms that will modernize our health system. This week we have a different kind of guest who will help round out the picture of how healthcare innovation goes from idea to real-world implementation.
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
How We Pay for Healthcare
Keith Pitts is the Operating Advisor for Clayton Dubilier and Rice. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Vanguard Health Systems. Prior to Vanguard Health Systems, Keith served as the Chairman and CEO of Mariner Post-Acute Network as well as the Executive Vice President and CFO for OrNda HealthCorp. He received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
We are all responsible for women physicians’ pay discrepancy
We are all responsible for women physicians’ pay discrepancy. “Take the time to invest in yourself; it is the best investment you can make. Work to improve your communication, negotiation skills, and financial literacy skills. Think twice before accepting the first offer at face value; you owe it to yourself.
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health. Imagine having a kitchen counter device that made sure you took your medication every day!. In this episode, Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero...
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
#34 Payment Changes Proposed for 2023
In this episode, advocacy leaders from the AAOS review proposed payment policy changes for 2023 in the inpatient and outpatient setting including ongoing cuts to reimbursement in the annual Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. They summarize each of the three regulatory rules, highlight changes specific to musculoskeletal care, then discuss the careful balance between stabilizing the system in the short-term while working towards a permanent fix that addresses growing health care costs and incentivizes value-based care.
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl. Disruption is not a dirty word: improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher is a reasonably well-known contributor to the Australian biotech, MedTech, and digital health sector. She leads a small cap listed company, Opyl in the application of AI to improve clinical trials.
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System. Healthcare is uniquely positioned to transform the healthcare consumer experience. There are so many advantages in healthcare – they have more data on patients than other industries have on their customers. They have an opportunity to interact with them in meaningful ways, and there is a huge opportunity to engage patients along the entire journey. Even within this highly regulated industry, there are a lot of opportunities that other industries don’t have.
Zocdoc's founder on the No. 1 health-care consumer problem that never changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
