Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl. Disruption is not a dirty word: improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher is a reasonably well-known contributor to the Australian biotech, MedTech, and digital health sector. She leads a small cap listed company, Opyl in the application of AI to improve clinical trials.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab
Sirius Healthcare: Innovating Healthcare Technologies in the Lab. Imagine a future where smart hospital platforms facilitate treatment regardless of patient and clinician location, where patients reap the healing benefits of patient distraction devices, and clinicians are freed up from administrative tasks to focus on the patient while automation of those tasks provides more real-time, actionable data. Fred Holston, Director of Healthcare at Sirius Healthcare (A CDW company) joins Bill Russell to discuss Sirius’s Healthcare Technology Innovation Labs. A place where partners and technologies can come together to innovate, test, and build out new technologies to advance healthcare. What solutions are they focusing on in the labs today? What are health systems excited about in the areas of computer vision, command and control, touchless sensors and ambient listening? What is the role of a care companion and why is this interesting in this whole idea of Patient Room ‘Next’? https://www.siriuscom.com/solutions/sirius-healthcare/future-of-care/
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice. Typically on this show we talk to the health tech founders – who we call Health Transformers – that are creating the tools and platforms that will modernize our health system. This week we have a different kind of guest who will help round out the picture of how healthcare innovation goes from idea to real-world implementation.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System. Healthcare is uniquely positioned to transform the healthcare consumer experience. There are so many advantages in healthcare – they have more data on patients than other industries have on their customers. They have an opportunity to interact with them in meaningful ways, and there is a huge opportunity to engage patients along the entire journey. Even within this highly regulated industry, there are a lot of opportunities that other industries don’t have.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network. Customer centricity has a huge business value, so it’s time for you to discover it!. In this episode, Natanya Wachtel, founder of the New Solutions Network and evrmore.io, talks about the new show on the Outcomes Rocket Network: Insights Out. Natanya starts off by telling Saul about herself and her work at the New Solutions Network designing customer-centric solutions with technology and behavioral science for different healthcare companies. She explains then what the podcast will consist of, having conversations with the heads of leading organizations to understand how they are making their customer relationships work best and ways to improve operational efficiency. Episodes will be released once per month as starters and will last between 15 and 20 minutes. She encourages listeners to check it out if they’re looking to increase their business performance with a mix of customer science and experience from herself and her guests.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
themarketperiodical.com
Open Metaverses: The Future of Digital Nation States
The widespread adoption of the metaverse was never going to happen overnight. However, recent data indicate that acceptance of these new digital worlds is undoubtedly occurring worldwide and at an increasing rate year on year. This is evidenced by the nearly tenfold increase in metaverse users from the beginning of 2020 to late 2021, as well as recent estimates that one in every four people will be using the metaverse for at least an hour per day by 2026.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health. Imagine having a kitchen counter device that made sure you took your medication every day!. In this episode, Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero...
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
International Business Times
How Crisis, Connection And The Cloud Inspired The Creation Of Cira Apps' SaaS Software
* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C. For licensing please click here.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
This Women-Powered Social Platform Is Revolutionizing the Way Authors Market Their Work
Only 2.3% of venture funding went to women-founded companies in 2020, but Allison Trowbridge beat the odds to found Copper and amplify authors' voices.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
CNBC
Zocdoc's founder on the No. 1 health-care consumer problem that never changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How We Pay for Healthcare
Keith Pitts is the Operating Advisor for Clayton Dubilier and Rice. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Vanguard Health Systems. Prior to Vanguard Health Systems, Keith served as the Chairman and CEO of Mariner Post-Acute Network as well as the Executive Vice President and CFO for OrNda HealthCorp. He received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
Comments / 0