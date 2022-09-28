Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network. Customer centricity has a huge business value, so it’s time for you to discover it!. In this episode, Natanya Wachtel, founder of the New Solutions Network and evrmore.io, talks about the new show on the Outcomes Rocket Network: Insights Out. Natanya starts off by telling Saul about herself and her work at the New Solutions Network designing customer-centric solutions with technology and behavioral science for different healthcare companies. She explains then what the podcast will consist of, having conversations with the heads of leading organizations to understand how they are making their customer relationships work best and ways to improve operational efficiency. Episodes will be released once per month as starters and will last between 15 and 20 minutes. She encourages listeners to check it out if they’re looking to increase their business performance with a mix of customer science and experience from herself and her guests.

