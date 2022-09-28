Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Russian State TV Defends Drunk Conscripts Amid Mobilization Failures
Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov said it was common for recruits to get drunk, amid criticism of Russia's recruitment for its invasion of Ukraine.
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
The White House wanted the USS John S. McCain "out of sight" from the president during Donald Trump's visit to a naval base in Japan in 2019, emails said.
North Korea completes fourth round of missile tests in a week as South Korea slams ‘obsession’
North Korea has test fired two short-range ballistic missiles marking the fourth round of such tests in a single week resulting in an allround condemnation by its neighbours.Authorities in South Korea, Japan and US said two North Korean missile launches were detected on Saturday.The lift-offs occurred from North Korea’s capital region, said officials from South Korea.Estimates from the country and Japan said the missiles flew between 220-250 miles at a maximum altitude of 20-30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.In a statement,...
