healthleadersmedia.com
Institute for Healthcare Improvement Boosts Health Equity Efforts
IHI is offering two ways for healthcare organizations to participate in its Pursuing Equity initiative. — With sponsorship funding, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is launching a new iteration of the organization'sPursuing Equity initiative. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in U.S. healthcare during the coronavirus...
natureworldnews.com
The Future of Healthcare Delivery
The healthcare landscape is rapidly changing. New delivery models are emerging and traditional models are being disrupted. This is resulting in a healthcare system that is more patient-centered and efficient. Keep reading to learn more about the future of healthcare delivery. Improving Patient Safety. One of the main aspects of...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?. When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden we had to decentralize the way we were doing healthcare, but the foundation wasn’t there. The nature of work changed dramatically. We are now in a world where delivery of care is primarily through digital means. How do we create and maintain a modern healthcare digital foundation with people and processes at the core? Just as the mandate has evolved over time from the basic Hippocratic Oath to the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, so too has the interaction that evolves around that foundation. The foundation has got to be able to support the core. How do you manage these systems? How do you keep them updated? How do you reduce the complexity of connectivity? How do you find the vulnerabilities? How do you create multi-tenancy access, so that doctors and nurses can perform different functions? The way VMware looks at modern healthcare is to ensure that you are evolving to support the people in the processes. The benefits of health systems partnering to enable a modern digital foundation is monumental.
technode.global
Japan's Wasabi Technologies closes $250M new funding
Wasabi Technologies, a Japan-based hot cloud storage company, announced Wednesday it has achieved unicorn status following $250 million in new funding. Wasabi Technologies said in a statement it has raised $125 million in Series D equity led by L2 Point Management with participation from Cedar Pine; an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management; and returning investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Forestay Capital, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.1 billion.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How We Pay for Healthcare
Keith Pitts is the Operating Advisor for Clayton Dubilier and Rice. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Vanguard Health Systems. Prior to Vanguard Health Systems, Keith served as the Chairman and CEO of Mariner Post-Acute Network as well as the Executive Vice President and CFO for OrNda HealthCorp. He received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice. Typically on this show we talk to the health tech founders – who we call Health Transformers – that are creating the tools and platforms that will modernize our health system. This week we have a different kind of guest who will help round out the picture of how healthcare innovation goes from idea to real-world implementation.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl. Disruption is not a dirty word: improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher is a reasonably well-known contributor to the Australian biotech, MedTech, and digital health sector. She leads a small cap listed company, Opyl in the application of AI to improve clinical trials.
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
bhbusiness.com
Inside LifeStance’s Patient-Intake System, Provider-Matching Algorithm
LifeStance Health Group Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST) executives tout a homegrown online-booking system as the initial answer to a historic problem in health care. Dubbed OBIE — short for online booking and intake experience — the company’s new intake process is part of the company’s larger strategy to streamline and modernize the patient experience.
Align Technology’s Next Generation Invisalign Virtual Care AI-assisted Remote Monitoring Solution Automates and Streamlines Practice Workflows
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today introduced Invisalign Virtual Care AI, its next generation remote monitoring solution with new artificial intelligence-assisted capabilities that streamline workflows for doctors and their staff. It includes features such as patient enrollment, setup, and review directly on the Invisalign Doctor Site without the need to use separate standalone solutions. Invisalign Virtual Care AI helps doctors remotely monitor Invisalign treatment progress based on their own pre-approved clinical settings and AI-assisted algorithms for Automatic Assessment calibrated to each doctor’s ClinCheck treatment features. AI-assisted Automated Notifications, based on doctor settings, guide patients to either advance to the next aligner stage if their treatment is tracking well or to stay on their current stage for longer or to contact their doctor if their treatment is not tracking. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006013/en/ AI-assisted Automated Notifications are delivered to patients through the My Invisalign App in ~1 hour based on doctor settings. (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#34 Payment Changes Proposed for 2023
In this episode, advocacy leaders from the AAOS review proposed payment policy changes for 2023 in the inpatient and outpatient setting including ongoing cuts to reimbursement in the annual Medicare Physician Fee Schedule. They summarize each of the three regulatory rules, highlight changes specific to musculoskeletal care, then discuss the careful balance between stabilizing the system in the short-term while working towards a permanent fix that addresses growing health care costs and incentivizes value-based care.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora
CD: Redesigning Care Delivery with Bradley Kruger, System VP for Patient Experience at Advocate Aurora. The customer and consumer pieces are taking their ground in healthcare, how are organizations handling this?. In this episode of Memora Health’s Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Bradley Krueger, the system VP for Patient...
ScienceBlog.com
DARPA award aims for autonomous teams of robots
Giuseppe Loianno, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, is investigating novel ways of making robots work as teams to achieve goals, without the need for a remote AI or human “overseer.”. He has received a three-year, highly selective and prestigious grant for...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health. Imagine having a kitchen counter device that made sure you took your medication every day!. In this episode, Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx
SEMPRE: Customer Voices as a Data Source with Amy Brown, Founder & CEO at Authenticx. Never underestimate the power of conversational data. In this episode, Amy Brown, Founder & CEO of Authenticx, talks about the power of listening and conversational data in healthcare. After having worked in teams that led conversations with tens of thousands of patients and providers daily, Amy was inspired to start Authenticx by how those micro conversations, when pieced together, might contain really important insights that could fuel change within healthcare.
