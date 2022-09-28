168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski

Read full article on original website
Opinion: Meet the Winners of the Catalyze Challenge, Reimagining What Education Can Be￼
The students in classrooms today are the leaders of tomorrow’s workforce, but even before the pandemic, learners didn’t feel high schools were doing enough to prepare them for long-term career choices. Only 52% of students felt high school prepared them for the world of work, and over the past two years, the pandemic has made […]
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice
Health Innovation Implementation: Dr. Robert Wilson on How Partnering with PreventScripts Enhanced His Medical Practice. Typically on this show we talk to the health tech founders – who we call Health Transformers – that are creating the tools and platforms that will modernize our health system. This week we have a different kind of guest who will help round out the picture of how healthcare innovation goes from idea to real-world implementation.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 01: Kupiri Ackerman-Barger
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 01: Kupiri Ackerman-Barger. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Dr. Piri Ackerman-Barger, associate dean of Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and associate clinical professor at the University of California Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing. With a strong background in both nursing and education, Dr. Ackerman-Barger has worked extensively on the advancement of workforce diversity, education equity, and institutional sustainability throughout her career.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida
FOGI: Finding Your Way as a Nurse: Diving into Research and Evidence-Based Practice with Debra Graham, Vice President of Clinical Informatics at Physicians Services Group of Florida. Writing your evidence-based practice is the best way to learn and teach. In this episode of the Future of Global Informatics, TJ Southern...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health
Addressing Non-Adherence with Technology with Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero Health. Imagine having a kitchen counter device that made sure you took your medication every day!. In this episode, Jason Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth, and Kal Vepuri, founder and CEO of Hero...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
[BONUS] Dear Cancer: What Is Biomarker Testing?
Welcome to “Dear Cancer,” a takeover episode of Out of Patients with special guest hosts Dr. Mark Lewis, an oncologist from Intermountain Medical Center, and Stephanie Elsea, a volunteer patient advocate from The Lustgarten Foundation. Together with Matthew Zachary, Mark and Stephanie break down the latest cancer research medical jargon into human terms, especially with the help of another special guest, Matt’s daughter, Hannah. With grace, humor, and passion, the three share personal stories that connect them deeply to this cause. They wish only to help patients strike that balancing act between hope and hope by banishing pessimism and embracing reality about their prognoses. Throughout the episode, the team covers everything from understanding different types of tumors, what biomarkers are (and their importance), and clinical trials can sound less, um.. “clinical.” They also discuss the latest findings and some extremely positive results from the Crestone Research Study.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It
Episode 75; The De-Humanization of Medicine & How to Fix It. Rural hospitals are often praised for their personalized approach of neighbors caring for neighbors, but along with the rest of the healthcare industry, rural providers are not immune to the increasingly less human-centered care that we sometimes see today. To help us understand the importance of more personable and less mechanical care, we welcome Dr. Charles Vear, retired Chief of Staff at our very own Hillsdale Hospital.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: What is the Digital Foundation for your Health System?. When the pandemic hit, all of a sudden we had to decentralize the way we were doing healthcare, but the foundation wasn’t there. The nature of work changed dramatically. We are now in a world where delivery of care is primarily through digital means. How do we create and maintain a modern healthcare digital foundation with people and processes at the core? Just as the mandate has evolved over time from the basic Hippocratic Oath to the AMA Code of Medical Ethics, so too has the interaction that evolves around that foundation. The foundation has got to be able to support the core. How do you manage these systems? How do you keep them updated? How do you reduce the complexity of connectivity? How do you find the vulnerabilities? How do you create multi-tenancy access, so that doctors and nurses can perform different functions? The way VMware looks at modern healthcare is to ensure that you are evolving to support the people in the processes. The benefits of health systems partnering to enable a modern digital foundation is monumental.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How We Pay for Healthcare
Keith Pitts is the Operating Advisor for Clayton Dubilier and Rice. Previously, he was the Vice Chairman of Tenet Healthcare Corporation and the Vice Chairman of Vanguard Health Systems. Prior to Vanguard Health Systems, Keith served as the Chairman and CEO of Mariner Post-Acute Network as well as the Executive Vice President and CFO for OrNda HealthCorp. He received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Florida.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Be a part of the Change- Introducing the HPN Membership
Be a part of the Change- Introducing the HPN Membership. THE TIME HAS COME, for us to introduce you to the HPN Membership. A digital community for nurses to receive life and career coaching, community and all the personal growth and development! It’s time to nurse on your terms!
healthpodcastnetwork.com
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl
292 – Improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher, Opyl. Disruption is not a dirty word: improving clinical trials with AI. Michelle Gallaher is a reasonably well-known contributor to the Australian biotech, MedTech, and digital health sector. She leads a small cap listed company, Opyl in the application of AI to improve clinical trials.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network
Introducing Insights Out hosted by Natanya Wachtel, Founder of the New Solutions Network. Customer centricity has a huge business value, so it’s time for you to discover it!. In this episode, Natanya Wachtel, founder of the New Solutions Network and evrmore.io, talks about the new show on the Outcomes Rocket Network: Insights Out. Natanya starts off by telling Saul about herself and her work at the New Solutions Network designing customer-centric solutions with technology and behavioral science for different healthcare companies. She explains then what the podcast will consist of, having conversations with the heads of leading organizations to understand how they are making their customer relationships work best and ways to improve operational efficiency. Episodes will be released once per month as starters and will last between 15 and 20 minutes. She encourages listeners to check it out if they’re looking to increase their business performance with a mix of customer science and experience from herself and her guests.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System
Drive the Consumer Experience with Data, ft. Heather Geisler, CMO, Henry Ford Health System. Healthcare is uniquely positioned to transform the healthcare consumer experience. There are so many advantages in healthcare – they have more data on patients than other industries have on their customers. They have an opportunity to interact with them in meaningful ways, and there is a huge opportunity to engage patients along the entire journey. Even within this highly regulated industry, there are a lot of opportunities that other industries don’t have.
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?
Modern Digital Infrastructure: How can Modern Applications Impact Your System and Provide Agility?. Healthcare is starting to get its act together in regards to healthcare applications. We see more and more health systems trying to develop that muscle of application development. Why is this happening? What is driving this change? In the past, everybody remembers the ‘going to be down for maintenance’ notification, right? Well now we have more modular versions, where you’re able to take out and update different portions. This means that now, more than ever, the digital front door could not be more important. After the pandemic, health systems needed to rewrite their digital front door and in the process of doing that, they recognized that they needed to supply the framework. And then as partners came in and worked within the framework, because they set up that digital front door, they were able to work with additional applications as they moved forward, because the architecture was correct. Not only to stay relevant but to provide a version of value based care that’s evolving to where the application itself is more suited to the patient base. Architecture that provides not only agility but also a layer of security, in terms of the framework.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?. September 28, 2022: Managing medical devices within a hospital can be extremely challenging. Expand to care at home and you’ve got an even bigger problem. Health systems can have more than 20,000 medical devices on a network. And with a 12-15 year useful life, it’s not uncommon to have to think about managing security over a very long period of time. What are the frontline solutions to address the sheer magnitude of this issue? Theresa Meadows, SVP & CIO at Cook Children’s and Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr share their expertise, experience and knowledge of medical device security. How do you keep up with updates? How do you ensure devices are running at the correct level or even just in good functioning order? When is it time to upgrade? What makes one solution stand out from the rest?
healthleadersmedia.com
Institute for Healthcare Improvement Boosts Health Equity Efforts
IHI is offering two ways for healthcare organizations to participate in its Pursuing Equity initiative. — With sponsorship funding, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) is launching a new iteration of the organization'sPursuing Equity initiative. Health equity has emerged as a pressing issue in U.S. healthcare during the coronavirus...
