North Korea has test fired two short-range ballistic missiles marking the fourth round of such tests in a single week resulting in an allround condemnation by its neighbours.Authorities in South Korea, Japan and US said two North Korean missile launches were detected on Saturday.The lift-offs occurred from North Korea’s capital region, said officials from South Korea.Estimates from the country and Japan said the missiles flew between 220-250 miles at a maximum altitude of 20-30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.In a statement,...

WORLD ・ 40 MINUTES AGO