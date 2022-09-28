Read full article on original website
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China
A'ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women's World Cup
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
North Korea completes fourth round of missile tests in a week as South Korea slams ‘obsession’
North Korea has test fired two short-range ballistic missiles marking the fourth round of such tests in a single week resulting in an allround condemnation by its neighbours.Authorities in South Korea, Japan and US said two North Korean missile launches were detected on Saturday.The lift-offs occurred from North Korea’s capital region, said officials from South Korea.Estimates from the country and Japan said the missiles flew between 220-250 miles at a maximum altitude of 20-30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.In a statement,...
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
The specter of global conflict lurks on the horizon. Energy prices are putting the squeeze on millions. Covid lingers. But at the yachting world's most glamorous event, it's business as usual.
