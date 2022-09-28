Read full article on original website
Russian State TV Defends Drunk Conscripts Amid Mobilization Failures
Duma deputy Andrey Gurulyov said it was common for recruits to get drunk, amid criticism of Russia's recruitment for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located in a region of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to annex illegally.
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
The White House wanted the USS John S. McCain "out of sight" from the president during Donald Trump's visit to a naval base in Japan in 2019, emails said.
North Korea completes fourth round of missile tests in a week as South Korea slams ‘obsession’
North Korea has test fired two short-range ballistic missiles marking the fourth round of such tests in a single week resulting in an allround condemnation by its neighbours.Authorities in South Korea, Japan and US said two North Korean missile launches were detected on Saturday.The lift-offs occurred from North Korea’s capital region, said officials from South Korea.Estimates from the country and Japan said the missiles flew between 220-250 miles at a maximum altitude of 20-30 miles before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.Japan’s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.In a statement,...
