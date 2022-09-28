ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the U.S. dollar is strengthening: Strategist

The U.S dollar's strength against other currencies is wreaking havoc in markets around the world and sending equity prices lower. American travelers overseas are getting their bang for their buck, but multinationals which derive part of their revenue in foreign countries are bringing in fewer dollars due to exchange rates.
Markets Insider

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos says investors are overlooking a major risk - China's real-estate crisis: 'We ignore it at our own peril'

Investors are underestimating the risks in China's real-estate crisis, Jim Chanos told CNBC. War in Ukraine and interest rate hikes mean they're missing a big story, the famed short-seller said. "This is endemic to the whole economy there," Chanos said. "We ignore it at our own peril." Investors are underestimating...
kitco.com

Metals traders: Watch for FOREX markets extra closely

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - The global foreign exchange market is in turmoil right during what can be the historically...
BBC

Markets up after Bank of England bond-buying pledge

Stock markets in Asia and the US have risen after the Bank of England said it would buy £65bn of UK government bonds. The announcement came after Friday's mini-budget sparked financial market turmoil and the pound plunged. Investors also demanded higher returns on government bonds, or "gilts," causing some...
