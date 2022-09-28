ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune evasive sub-variants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late...
PUBLIC HEALTH
