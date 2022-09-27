Read full article on original website
Gulf Stream: ‘End of an era’
During a break in the Sept. 9 meeting, Rita Taylor leans on the dais to chat with a few of the Gulf Stream commissioners about her retirement plans. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Town clerk’s retirement after decades of service brings outpouring of gratitude. By Steve Plunkett. After 32 years...
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
Kodak Black Covers Rent For 28 Families Facing Eviction
The Florida rapper saved numerous families from being kicked out of their homes.
Trustbridge names chief medical officer
Trustbridge, a nonprofit hospice care provider in Palm Beach and Broward counties, named hospice care veteran Dr. Katherine Brazzale its chief medical officer. Dr. Brazzale has served as Trustbridge’s associate medical director since 2009. She will be responsible for oversight of medical care provided to Trustbridge patients, supervision of medical staff and individual patient care, among other duties.
Mizner Arts Center and Chick-fil-A on Boca Agenda
On Wednesday, the Boca Raton City Council likely will approve the lease for a performing arts center in Mizner Park. In his memo to the council, City Manager Leif Ahnell recommends approval. Last month, the council delayed a vote on that 1.8-acre parcel because of differences between the city and The Center for Arts and Innovation (TCA&I) over liability issues. TCA&I President Andrea Virgin told me Monday, however, that the two sides crafted a compromise after three weeks of negotiation. TCA&I’s board, Virgin said, already has “executed the documents.”
Palm Beach County mayor holds news conference, says ‘we’re built for this,’
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– The Palm Beach County Mayor, Robert Weinroth, and other county officials held a news conference Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida’s west coast. Mayor Weinroth and officials held the conference at the Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center in West Palm Beach and...
A 'transformational' raise: thousands of public school workers see wages increase to $15 an hour
More than 15,000 workers at public schools across South Florida are in line for a raise: school districts face an Oct. 1 deadline to establish a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, after state lawmakers mandated the pay hike. Members of AFSCME Local 1184, which represents non-instructional staff in Miami-Dade...
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
3 br, 2 bath House - 2228 Raleigh St Rental
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - Beautifully Remodeled 3bed 2bath home in the heart of Hollywood. Great entertaining space inside and out . Come see this beauty today. (RLNE7709544)
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
Skillets to Open Delray Beach Location This Winter
By our count, it will be the fourteenth location for the local brand
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
Restaurant Review: DVASH
Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton
Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
High school football: No. 13 American Heritage at No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week features former district foes as No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) hosts No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). This is the 17th meeting since 2009 and the game, originally scheduled for Friday, was rescheduled for Saturday as as precaution because of Hurricane Ian. The Patriots have won 14 of the previous 16, including three in a row. The Chiefs snapped Heritage's 11-game win streak against them in 2018 beating them twice that season en route to winning the school's first state title.
Kodak Black Saves 28 South Florida Families From Eviction
Kodak Black is doing good in his hood -- well before the holidays hit -- paying off the remaining rent balance for dozens of South Florida households facing eviction. Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ Hip Hop ... many South Florida rental home prices have skyrocketed by as much as 31.5 percent -- way higher than the typical 3 to 5 percent!
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
Delray Beach parking-lot activist makes her plea for cart-return etiquette
And now, a public service announcement from Marianne Regan of Delray Beach about carelessly abandoned grocery store carts: (Cue the Sarah McLachlan abused dog music) Flori-duh strikes again: Bicycle drive-by...
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
