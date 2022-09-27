The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week features former district foes as No. 25 Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) hosts No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.). This is the 17th meeting since 2009 and the game, originally scheduled for Friday, was rescheduled for Saturday as as precaution because of Hurricane Ian. The Patriots have won 14 of the previous 16, including three in a row. The Chiefs snapped Heritage's 11-game win streak against them in 2018 beating them twice that season en route to winning the school's first state title.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO