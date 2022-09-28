ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles

New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC. says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
