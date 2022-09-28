Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles
New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC. says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Stimulus Check Coming For New Yorkers
New York residents can expect another stimulus check to be heading their way later this month. Last month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be sending out stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers to fight inflation and improve affordability. The checks will be worth...
Tips To Lower Your Heating Bill To Help Survive Winter In Buffalo
Now that autumn has arrived in Western New York, people are starting to prepare for cold weather and all that winter brings. One thing you can guarantee in Buffalo is that winter in the 716 is always coming. Lots of people feel that we actually only have only 2 seasons...
New Destructive Invasive Insect Found In New York State For First Time
New York State just got another destructive invasive pest, as if we needed any more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the elm zigzag sawfly has been found in the state for the first time. It was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest.
This City In New York State Is The Most Neighborly In The US
What makes a good neighbor? Is it one that comes over to hang out with you on the porch in the summer? One that snow blows or plows your driveway for you after a big winter storm? Someone who gets your mail for you or feeds your cat when you’re out of town?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather In New York State
As the southeastern parts of the United States prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian, it's super important to make sure you're prepared for severe weather and the potential for disaster to hit. Living in the northeast, we're no stranger to bad weather. From massive snowstorms to hurricanes and tropical...
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Crazy Amount Of Water Spouts Spotted Across New York
The weather has been crazy over the last 48 hours and that has caused an abnormal amount of water spouts on lakes across New York State. We are still dealing with Lake Effect rain today and parts of the state are under a flood watch but the swirling of the weather system here in New York has caused numerous water spouts on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
National Coffee Day Deals In Western New York
Most of us need to start our day with a hot cup of coffee. It gives up the kick we need to make it through the day. So no matter if you take your black, with cream and sugar, or like to fancy it up with a latte or cappuccino, today is a day to celebrate all things coffee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erie County Still Leads New York State In Evictions
Earlier this year it was announced that Erie County had the dubious distinction of leading the state in rental evictions since the COVID-19 pandemic had started to wind down. According to new statistics that have been released by the New York State Unified Court System, Erie County still leads the state and has in fact further surpassed other areas of New York.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
Huge Cash Jackpot For One Lucky New York Resident
What exactly are the odds that you will be a millionaire? I mean if you are a world class professional athlete, being a millionaire is standard these days. But what about the everyday, average New Yorker? What chance do you have to strike it rich? If you have some dreams, the opportunity is here.
Several Fall Festivals This Weekend In Western New York
There is always something going on in Western New York, and for the first weekend of October there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, admiring the leaves as they start to change color. Ellicottville’s Fall Fest is next weekend, so while you wait for that event to make its return, you may be looking for different fall activities you can do around Western New York.
5 Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York
Now that weather is turning cooler, people will soon be on the hunt for those great, warm comfort foods. Things like grilled cheese, French onion soup, mac & cheese, stews and much more. Another classic comfort food is pasta and really, Italian food in general is beloved by many; especially...
Everyone Who Bakes In New York Just Got Bad News
The holidays are going to be here soon! Yes, we are still weeks away from Halloween. But the holiday season and planning for the holiday seasons, starts earlier and earlier every year!. Besides waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, there are some great things to look forward to. Baking is...
Are You Sure It’s Just A Cough? Here Is What New York Is Asking
The COVID-19 pandemic may be over but that doesn't mean that you or your kids are out of the woods. Some people are experiencing some symptoms that could last long after you have tested positive for COVID. But what happens next and what are the options you have?. If you...
Best Front Yard Buffalo Bills Skeleton Display in WNY
These have to be the best Halloween decorations in Western New York. Over in East Aurora, there is a house that has these massive skeletons and the owners dress them up in Buffalo Bills jerseys. Each week they change the position of the skeletons and add a little 'something'. For...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0