Golf

Golf Digest

This guy just had the greatest hole-in-one celebration in golf history (or at the very least this week)

We’ve seen plenty of wild hole-in-one celebrations over the years. We’ve seen tears, we’ve seen laughter, we’ve seen disbelief. We’ve seen hugs, club hurls, air guitar solos, jumping jacks, and beer chugs. But never before have we seen the glorious, unhinged mania of Jay Hartard, a golfer enjoying his 15 minutes of fame this week following one of the great hole-in-one cellys of our time. Behold.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement

The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
PLANO, TX
