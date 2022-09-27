Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
This guy just had the greatest hole-in-one celebration in golf history (or at the very least this week)
We’ve seen plenty of wild hole-in-one celebrations over the years. We’ve seen tears, we’ve seen laughter, we’ve seen disbelief. We’ve seen hugs, club hurls, air guitar solos, jumping jacks, and beer chugs. But never before have we seen the glorious, unhinged mania of Jay Hartard, a golfer enjoying his 15 minutes of fame this week following one of the great hole-in-one cellys of our time. Behold.
Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife's Announcement
The Spieth family made a generous donation to a Texas pediatric hospital. Jordan and Annie Spieth announced a $500,000 donation to the Children's Medical Center in Plano on behalf of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. Via Ben Swanger of D Magazine, the couple released a video releasing their foundation's largest gift to date.
SkySports
Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, posts career-low round in junior event with his dad as caddie
Tiger Woods switched role from player to caddie to help his son post a career-low round during a junior event in Florida. On a weekend where Team USA were extending their winning streak in the Presidents Cup, Woods was at Mission Inn Resort on the outskirts of Orlando to see his 13-year-old son once again showcase himself as a potential future star.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rory McIlroy: ‘Golf is ripping itself apart’
Rory McIlroy finds himself in a field that includes several LIV Golf players at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy starts hot at Carnoustie, cools off in first round of Dunhill Links
Rory McIlroy played his first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie and was going along quite nicely when he made the turn. Starting at the par-4 10th, McIlroy made four birdies compared to no bogeys on his opening nine to go out in 4-under 32. The Northern...
Comments / 0