ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Cod Chronicle

Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks

Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
CHATHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
City
Chatham, MA
City
Wellfleet, MA
State
Florida State
City
Yarmouth, MA
City
Florida, MA
City
Barnstable, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Duxbury, MA
WCVB

Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
yesterdaysisland.com

True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket

Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
NANTUCKET, MA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (9/30-10/2)

I am not sure how we are here but September flew by in the blink of an eye. Cue all things Fall and Fall festivals! As much as I long for weekends spent at the beach, the event calendar has been jam packed with so many Fall things to do with the family that I don't even mind it. As always, check the event calendar for the full line up but here are your top 5!
HINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Ballroom Dance#Havingfun#Performance Info#Ballroom Dancing#Dance Floor#Angel Fox Dance Company#Avery Lloyd Of Duxbury
Cape Cod Chronicle

Pauline M. Grocki

Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cape Cod Chronicle

Angus McPherson Laidlaw

Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
HARWICH, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring

ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
ORLEANS, MA
theweektoday.com

Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village

Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
WAREHAM, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’

ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
ORLEANS, MA
country1025.com

The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked

Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy