Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
WCVB
Restauranteur with Massachusetts ties lost two restaurants to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owner of four Florida restaurants and bars, an entrepreneur with Massachusetts ties, said he lost two of his businesses to the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. Franco Russo owns Junkanoo Beach and Fresh Catch Bistro on Fort Myers Beach. Both were devastated by...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Get Your Medical Questions Answered During Walk With a Doctor on Cape Cod
Cape Cod is doing something different to not only help us get healthy but educate us on staying healthy. I can't be the only one who gets annoyed with having to make an appointment to see my doctor; usually, I have to wait weeks to get in. I stumbled on...
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (9/30-10/2)
I am not sure how we are here but September flew by in the blink of an eye. Cue all things Fall and Fall festivals! As much as I long for weekends spent at the beach, the event calendar has been jam packed with so many Fall things to do with the family that I don't even mind it. As always, check the event calendar for the full line up but here are your top 5!
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Angus McPherson Laidlaw
Angus McPherson Laidlaw, formerly a resident of Montclair, N.J., died peacefully at his family home on Sept 16 in Harwich, at the age of 94. Born in New York City in 1928, he was the son of Frederick B. and Isabel Emerson Laidlaw. Educated at Phillips Academy, Andover, he earned his AB degree in Philosophy at Brown University. After his military service, stationed in Germany from 1951-1953, he became a professional writer and editor for Mechanics Illustrated, Foreign Car Guide, Science & Mechanics, Fleet Owner, and, as a collector of antique guns, wrote an advice column for The American Rifleman. As an automotive tester, he was chosen to drive the first VW Rabbit in the US across the country and back. Angus always had a special car in his garage, his first a 1928 Chevy sedan was named The Princess, the last one was a bright red 1953 MG TD named Arabella.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring
ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
WCVB
Massachusetts residents who own Florida homes concerned about Hurricane Ian's path
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Many people in Massachusetts consider Florida a second home, especially in the winter, and those who own property there are closely watching the track of Hurricane Ian. Boats in the canals of Sarasota have been raised and businesses have been boarded up. In Tampa, stores have...
theweektoday.com
Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village
Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
country1025.com
The 25 Best Public High Schools In Massachusetts Ranked
Some towns will feel a jolt of hometown pride as a result of this list while others will debate it vigorously, demanding answers over why their high school didn’t make the list or wasn’t higher. My message? Don’t shoot the messenger. Niche releases this report every year. And unlike other “Best High Schools” lists that are based entirely on test scores, Niche takes that into account along with input from students and teachers, as well as data from the US Department of Education. In the end we have this, the Top 25 Best Public High Schools in Massachusetts.
