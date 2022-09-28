Read full article on original website
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Get Your Medical Questions Answered During Walk With a Doctor on Cape Cod
Cape Cod is doing something different to not only help us get healthy but educate us on staying healthy. I can't be the only one who gets annoyed with having to make an appointment to see my doctor; usually, I have to wait weeks to get in. I stumbled on...
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Advances Five Corners Intersection Project
CHATHAM — Though doing so might draw public ire, might worsen bike congestion downtown – and ultimately might not yield a workable plan – the select board Tuesday voted to continue the redesign of the tricky intersection of Route 28 and Crowell, Queen Anne and Depot roads. If they don’t, the board reasoned, safety problems will remain at the crossroads, and the town risks losing more than $3 million in state and federal aid.
The least expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Sept. 24
A condo in Orleans that sold for $99,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $473.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
NECN
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore at beachfront resort on Cape Cod
BREWSTER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after human remains washed ashore at a beachfront resort on Cape Cod over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday. Officers responding to the Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club in Brewster on Saturday found partial human remains that had washed up on shore, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there. Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Pauline M. Grocki
Pauline M. Grocki was born in Bedford, England, on October 21, 1939. In her own words: “I lived, I loved, I laughed in Chatham, a place that I have come to love. I cherished the people and friends that have been a part of my life. Thank you all.” She died on September 27, 2022.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Town Administrator Expected To Depart Post In December
ORLEANS – John Kelly is expected to leave his long-time post as town administrator at the end of the year. Mark Mathison of the select board said Kelly, who has been town administrator in Orleans since 1996, told the board he planned to retire on March 6. But he said the board anticipates that Kelly will use his remaining nine weeks of unused vacation time ahead of that date.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
Cape Cod Chronicle
Frustrations Mount Over State Of Orleans Recreation
ORLEANS – Flagging programming. Staffing issues. Miscommunication. Overlong and indecipherable reports. The disorganization facing recreation in Orleans has been a sore spot for the town's recreation advisory committee in recent years, and committee members said earlier this month that a lack of leadership is leaving them with little hope of any kind of turnaround.
Obsessed Over Oysters? OysterFest October is Back!
(Photo by RODNAE Productions) Calling all oyster lovers! The long wait is finally over. So sharpen those shucking knives, strap on a bib, and come on down to Wellfleet, Massachusetts, for their annual OysterFest!
capecod.com
Large Police presence in Falmouth after reports of shots fired
FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.
