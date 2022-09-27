ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point Enterprise

Hall of fame inductees recall Andrews memories

HIGH POINT — Ten inductees joined the Andrews High School athletic hall of fame during a recent ceremony at the High Point Elks Lodge. Five athletes — Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams — and its first team — the 1972 state championship football team — were selected as the hall’s eighth class.
