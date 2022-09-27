Read full article on original website
HS football midseason awards: Shout-outs to the early stand-outs
As we get ready to step into Week 5 of the New Jersey high school football season, we also happen to be entering already the third month of the 2022 season. It seems to be speeding by like an Indy race car. So maybe this is a good time to...
Hall of fame inductees recall Andrews memories
HIGH POINT — Ten inductees joined the Andrews High School athletic hall of fame during a recent ceremony at the High Point Elks Lodge. Five athletes — Jason Blackwood, John Rhinehardt, Nathan Ritter, Lonnie Smith and Willie Williams — and its first team — the 1972 state championship football team — were selected as the hall’s eighth class.
