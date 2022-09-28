Read full article on original website
theweektoday.com
Preliminary urban renewal plan presents options for Wareham Village
Art galleries, restaurants and even light industry could move into Wareham Village under a preliminary urban renewal plan that was presented to the Planning Board and Redevelopment Authority on Sept. 30. But to do that, said Emily Innes, a contracted consultant for the plan’s development, the Planning Board and Redevelopment...
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Approves Bombay Indian Restaurant
A new business, re-imagined festival and a proposal for outdoor seating were all weighed by the Oak Bluffs select board Tuesday as businesses begin to shuffle their strategies, adapting to the fall season. The board approved a new business and entertainment license for Austin Grande, owner of Bombay Indian restaurant....
capecod.com
Five Towns Join Cape Cod Commission’s Road Flooding Risk Assessment
CHATHAM – Five towns are joining the Cape Cod Commission’s initiative to study the impact of climate change and flooding on low-lying roads across the region. Chatham, Harwich, Falmouth, Mashpee and Provincetown will split a $205,479 grant to assess flooding risk and develop possible solutions. The money is...
theweektoday.com
Reservation Road beach shoreline closed
MATTAPOISETT – Starting Oct. 1, The Mattapoisett Shellfish Department is planning to start a shellfish relay planting project along the north shoreline at the Reservation Rd. beach from the mouth of the Mattapoisett River easterly up to the West Breach of the Eel Pond. Buoys will delineate the closed perimeter (see map.) Seedling quahogs will be manually planted by the Shellfish Dept. in the closed area. Monitoring their growth and development will be done by the Mattapoisett Shellfish Dept. and the Division of Marine Fisheries. Updates on completion of the Relay will be ongoing. A re-opening notice will be posted when size monitoring results are favorable.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Charter Boat Captains On Rock Harbor Fees: ‘What For?’
ORLEANS – Captain John Mead has been fishing the waters off Rock Harbor for almost 50 years, all aboard the same boat. He began working for his uncle as a mate aboard the Flying Mist in 1975, and has been captaining the boat full time since 2004. Charter fishing...
Cape Cod Chronicle
Underground Mall Developer Hopes To Break Ground By Spring
ORLEANS – The developer behind a plan to bring more than 40 units of housing to the site of the former Underground Mall off Route 6A hopes to break ground on the project by spring. With approval from the town's Old King's Highway Historic District Committee earlier this month,...
sandwichmass.org
Legal Notice 2022-2023 Plow Removal
The following are the minimum standards for winter maintenance, per the Board of Selectmen Winter Maintenance Policy, amended 9/29/2016. All private roads which do not meet these standards will not have winter maintenance services provided for the upcoming season (2022-2023). Roadway must be a total of 16 feet wide, consisting...
Pilgrim power plant owner still considering dumping nuclear waste into Cape Cod Bay
Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater to get rid of. The company working to decommission the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth is still considering dumping radioactive waste into Cape Cod Bay despite pushback from activists, lawmakers, and the EPA. Holtec International has 1.1 million gallons of...
whdh.com
Winning names announced for two latest additions to Steamship Authority Fleet
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - After holding a naming contest that received over 8,000 entries and more than 9,000 total names, the Steamship Authority Board selected two names from a list of 10 finalists for the incoming additions to their fleet, according to an SSA press release. The two new vessels...
capecod.com
Large Police presence in Falmouth after reports of shots fired
FALMOUTH – A large police presence was reported on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. Details are sketchy but there was a report of shots fired around 5:30 PM Friday and one person was rushed to Falmouth Hospital. Falmouth Police called for State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office to respond. There does not appear tp be any danger to the community.
The least expensive Cape Cod home sales from the week ending Sept. 24
A condo in Orleans that sold for $99,900 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Sep. 18 and Sep. 24. In total, 227 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $733,417. The average price per square foot ended up at $473.
This Was Almost New England’s Most Expensive Cup of Coffee for National Coffee Day
On National Coffee Day, pretty much every spot that serves up a cup of joe has a special price on java for the day. Usually, they’re discounted prices in order to help celebrate the day and thank loyal customers for their patronage. One New England chain, however, had a...
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks
Marthabelle (Chase) Fairbanks a.k.a. Marty passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, with family members at her side at the Newfield House Nursing Home in Plymouth. Marty was the youngest of two daughters born to Victor and Constance (Eldredge) Chase of Chatham. She was born in Hyannis on December 5, 1938, and lived her entire childhood life in the house her parents constructed on 44 School Street. Upon graduation from Chatham High School with the Class of 1956 Marty enrolled in Westbrook Junior College in Maine where she earned an associate degree in Marketing. Upon graduation she took a job in Boston where she met her future husband Randall (Randy) Fairbanks of Melrose, who was in his junior year at UMass Amherst. They were married in November 1959 and lived on-campus for the following year. Upon graduation they moved to Milan, N.H. where Randy accepted a job with the US Fish & Wildlife Service. After 2 years there they were transferred to North Attleboro for one year and then to Boston for another year. Although each move represented advancement the couple decided they wanted to “put down roots” so Randy changed his employer and they purchased their first home on 385 High Street, Pembroke where they lived for 37 years.
NECN
Yarmouth Woman Struck, Killed Wednesday on Cape Cod
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, after being struck by a vehicle, according to police. The Yarmouth Police Department and Yarmouth Fire Department responded to Route 28 in West Yarmouth around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of someone being hit by a vehicle, the police department said in a news release.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Human Remains Found On Brewster Beach
BREWSTER – Authorities have confirmed finding human remains washed ashore near First Light Beach. “On Saturday, Sept. 24, Brewster Police responded to the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster regarding the discovery of partial human remains that had washed up on shore,” Tara Miltimore, assistant Barnstable County District Attorney, said Wednesday.
nbcboston.com
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Ex-restaurant manager accused of stealing $200K to cover Keno losses
SCITUATE - A former manager at a Scituate restaurant is facing theft and tax evasion charges for allegedly stealing $200,000 from her employer in order to cover her Keno losses.Maureen Graham, a 55-year-old from Plymouth, was indicted Friday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.Graham was hired to be the general manager at The Voyage in 2018, where her responsibilities included payroll and tracking cash sales, Cruz said."In 2019, restaurant owners installed a Keno terminal inside the restaurant," Cruz said. "Graham's control of restaurant funds and her unfettered access to Keno tickets, allowed her to spend hours inside the restaurant gambling."It's alleged that she stole about $200,000 from restaurant bank accounts over the course of a year and a half."Investigators found that if Graham failed to win money, she would allegedly shift funds around to cover the deficit left in various bank accounts," Cruz said.Graham will be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court. Cruz said investigators with the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission worked with police on the case.
