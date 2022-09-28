Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'
The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just nine days after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon's family has grown once again. The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday. Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon last Friday, Sept. 23, weighing 10 lbs. according to the proud dad. The new addition comes just nine days after the...
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J & More React To Coolio's Death
Coolio’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from across the Hip Hop community, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, LL COOL J and many more paying their respects. The Compton rapper — best known for ’90s hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage” — passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest on Wednesday (September 28). He was 59 years old.
The rapper Coolio has died at 59
The artist, one of hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including "Gangsta's Paradise" and "Fantastic Voyage," died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B and Offset share two children and three stepchildren together. Here's everything to know about their blended family Cardi B and Offset are embracing parenthood and being a modern family. Together, the couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 4, and son Wave Set Cephus, 1. Offset is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 12, and Kody Cephus, 7, and daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 7, from previous relationships. In an interview with Essence for the magazine's cover story, the Migos rapper opened up about how grateful...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
BET
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out About The Netflix Series
The Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on the streaming service last week. The show is about brutal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered at least 17 boys and men from 1978 to 1991. Dahmer also ate many of his victims. One scene is a recreation of Rita Isbell’s–the sister of Errol Lindsey, one of Dahmer’s victims–emotional courtroom testimony. Isbell is now speaking out.
Refinery29
The Meaning Behind Stormzy’s “Mel Made Me Do It” & How It Champions Black British Culture
Stormzy dropped his new single Mel Made Me Do It casually the night of Thursday, September 22 and, within minutes, Twitter (his least favorite place) was in an uproar. Before fans could even digest the song through streaming services, he dropped an 11-minute cinematic film to accompany the single. Mel...
‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis: Details
It’s official: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married! Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31 — who dated on and off since 2018 after meeting in high school — finally tied the knot on Thursday, September 29. Shortly before walking down the aisle, the MTV personality gifted her groom a display of white roses. Davis, for […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Locks Up Netflix’s Biggest Audience Since ‘Stranger Things’ Return
Jeffrey Dahmer is a hit for Netflix and for Ryan Murphy. Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story drew a huge audience on its launch with 196.2M people tuning in since its launch on September 21. Those numbers put it in the very top tier of Netflix hits since it changed the way that it reports ratings figures in June 2021. Only Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, season four of Stranger Things and season two of Bridgerton have beaten it in that period and the limited series beat shows such as Inventing Anna, which opened with 195.97M viewers, and the third...
NFL・
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
EW.com
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin calls out racism from fans: 'It definitely took a toll on me'
Amid the conversations about racism shown to actors from specific genre fandoms, like Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about what he experienced as a child star joining the show in season 1. McLaughlin appeared at the Heroes Comic...
Refinery29
Twitch Is For Makeup Too – Just Ask Body Painter Melissa Croft
“Put some care into making sure you’re truly yourself.” That’s the takeaway for Twitch streamer Melissa Croft, which is interesting considering the self-titled “Xtreme Makeup Athlete” is best known on Twitch for her full-body cosplay designs using just makeup and body paint. But no matter how many different colors Croft, who goes by MCroft07, blends to cover her body, she's still authentically herself underneath the elaborate designs — and bringing fresh content to a platform that people primarily associate with gaming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Refinery29
Iskra Lawrence On The Power Of Saying No
Welcome to Refinery29's Why I Do It, a series where we ask inspirational, successful people 29 questions about what fuels them on and off the clock. Because, let's face it: life is about so much more than chasing inbox zero. Iskra Lawrence began her career as a model during her...
Refinery29
Scarlett Johansson On Her Finger Tattoo & ‘Vintage’ Nail Polish
When I met Scarlett Johansson at The Outset HQ in Manhattan's Flatiron district, she exuded cool boss vibes, power-walking from a conference room to a rustic leather couch in the entryway. She sported a freshly-chopped haircut styled with a subtle wave, which she tells me is a byproduct of wearing sunglasses on her head while her hair dried — the epitome of effortless.
Refinery29
What Is My Kibbe Body Type & Can It Help Me Dress Better?
If you were asked to describe your body type, what would you say? You’d probably turn to words like 'curvy' or 'slim' or maybe, a fruit (pear, apple) or an object (cello?). What’s less likely is that you’d describe yourself as 'flamboyant gamine' or 'theatrical romantic'. That is, unless you subscribe to the Kibbe body type system.
Refinery29
Mindy Lahiri Helped A Generation Of South Asian Women Fall In Love With Fashion — & Themselves
It was back in 2014 — two years after The Mindy Project had first aired — when its creator and lead star Mindy Kaling famously said, "I'm a fucking Indian woman who has her own fucking network television show". In a predominantly white entertainment industry, this was virtually...
Refinery29
Team R29 Style Their Favourite Dress & Boots Combos For Autumn
As the season switches from summer to autumn, so does our approach to the day. We're talking sweater weather, seasonally flavoured hot drinks and an urge to stay inside and binge Netflix. Arguably one of the most exciting parts of autumn is the return of being able to pair boots with a statement-making dress. As the temperature finally drops, it gives us the opportunity to wear stomper boots without them feeling like foot saunas, yet it's still warm enough for dresses (with or without tights). In short, it's the perfect time for this effortless combo to take precedence in your wardrobe once again.
Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Responds After Bachelor’s Hannah Godwin Says She Has a ‘Bone to Pick’ With Him
No roses to give here! The Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin had a “bone to pick” with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp after he promised to make a video for her friend — and never followed through. "I opened Instagram, and I said, 'Yo, who just slid in my DMs?'" Godwin, 27, said in an Instagram video […]
Refinery29
Hocus Pocus 2’s Belissa Escobedo Also Practices Brujeria Off The Screen
Belissa Escobedo is a Los Angeles-raised Chicana, the biggest cat mom ever (self-proclaimed), a former theater kid, possibly America Ferrera’s long-lost baby sister (Just kidding. More on that later), and Izzy in the highly anticipated Disney+ Original movie Hocus Pocus 2. You may recognize Escobedo from her time as...
Comments / 0