Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News
Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year
Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired
Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'
Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game
The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday
The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans
USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
247Sports
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'
Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2025 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery impressed with two SEC schools as visits pick up
Findlay (Ohio) four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery spoke with On3 about two SEC schools he's interested in, as well as his visit schedule. He is a top-50 prospect in the 2025 On3 Consensus.
USC Trojans hosting 7 5-star prospects; Big commitment imminent
The USC Trojans host Arizona State for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff Saturday and are using the night game to host a massive recruiting weekend. USC is slated to host seven five-star prospects, double-digit bluechip recruits and more than two dozen priority prospects for what should be one of the biggest ...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal
Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
What stands out about the Utes to Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith
Last year, the Beavers beat Utah 42-34 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and last week gave the No. 6 USC Trojans all they could handle. Utah and Oregon State meet Saturday in Salt Lake City in the Utes Pac-12 opener
Comments / 0