Eugene, OR

The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Nick Saban Names Alabama's 'Toughest' Game Of The Year

Alabama will begin to face tougher adversaries with the schedule shifting almost exclusively to SEC competition. The Crimson Tide will play seven of their final eight games within the conference. They face three consecutive matchups against currently ranked teams, starting with Saturday's showdown against No. 20 Arkansas. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

AJ McCarron Claims An SEC Coach Has Already Been Fired

Earlier this afternoon, former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron made headlines when he suggested a college football coach has already been told he'll be fired after this year. That coach? Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin, who has been the subject of coaching rumors for much of the past few months. “From...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list

Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
DURHAM, NC
Person
Bo Nix
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bizarre Incident During BYU Game

The BYU Cougars held off the Utah State Aggies to win their fourth game of the 2022 college football season. But as has seemingly become a recurring theme in BYU sporting events events this season, there was an "incident." During the game, BYU linebacker Max Tooley helped take down quarterback...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Rumors Swirled Of Prominent Coach's Firing Wednesday

The college football head coaching carousel is already getting pretty crazy this year. We've already had some notable firings at Nebraska, Arizona State and Georgia Tech. Wednesday, a rumored swirled about a major one in the SEC. It was started by a former Alabama quarterback. “From my sources over there,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#College Football#Previews#American Football#Stanford Prediction#Espn#Stanford Game Preview#Usc#Auburn
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Two names 'make the most sense,' Bronco Mendenhall 'ready to get back in'

Georgia Tech might have numerous options to choose from when it comes to the football team’s next head coach. After Geoff Collins was fired, ESPN’s Pete Thamel named a couple of candidates that made the most sense for the Yellow Jackets while naming two others to keep a keen eye on. Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien currently make the most sense, according to Thamel.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: 5 Big Questions Before Cal

Last week, the Washington State Cougars began Pac-12 play with a 44-41 loss to Oregon. Here are five questions WSU needs to answer this week. Last week the Washington State Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener to Oregon in a 44-41 shootout. The Cougs host California on Saturday at Martin Stadium. Here are our weekly questions WSU has to answer during this week’s practices.
PULLMAN, WA

