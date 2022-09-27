Uzoamaka Melissa Anyiwo, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor of History. She received a B.A. and Ph.D. in American Studies and Politics from University of Wales Swansea in the United Kingdom before coming to the United States. Her dissertation provided an analysis of the lifecycles of the dominant stereotypes of African American women—the Jezebel and the Mammy. She has served as an Assistant Professor of History at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where she also held the HH Battle Professorship in African American Studies and served as Coordinator of Black Studies Minor. In 2007, she took a position at Curry College where she was promoted to Full Professor and served as Coordinator of the Black Studies Minor. In 2020 she received an NEH: Humanities Initiatives Grant to fund an Immersive Black History Project.

