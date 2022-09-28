ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
Traffic
Fullerton, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Traffic
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy

Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Alvarado
fullcoll.edu

Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.

At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
FULLERTON, CA
beckersspine.com

Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds four new surgeons

Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has added four new orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff, according to a Sept. 29 press release shared with Becker's. Michael Hunter, MD, specializes in arthroplasty. He currently serves as the head physician at Newport (Calif.) Orthopedic Institute. Joanne Zhang, MD, specializes in hand surgery....
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos

An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Student Housing#Parking Lots#Automobile Dependency#Traffic Accident#Linus College#Csuf
thecapistranodispatch.com

Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: SHAQTOBERFEST Opens in Long Beach

SHAQTOBERFEST: A new multi-day/night to-do, themed to the thrills of the scariest season, always makes for whimsical and welcome news, but the treat opening at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Sept. 29 is extra-extraordinary: Shaquille O'Neal is at the Halloween-loving helm of this brand-new happening. Look for trick-or-treating opportunities earlier in the day along with sweeter sights, while more intense frights will materialize at night. It's haunting the area near the said-to-be-haunted ocean-liner on select nights through Oct. 31.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

The Culinary Bromance Lighting Up Orange County’s Restaurant Scene

On a recent August evening, chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber stood on the third-floor terrace of the soon-to-open Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), a terra-cotta-paneled building that will soon house more than 4,500 works of art. Wearing construction hats and bright yellow vests, the two looked below at the courtyard leading to Segerstrom Concert Hall where they’ll open Verdant, a mostly plant-based cafe and coffee bar, in October. The 53,000-square-foot museum will feature a performance and education hall adjacent to the restaurant, allowing visitors to gather for programs and art-driven food tastings.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning

Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash

A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy