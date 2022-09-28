Read full article on original website
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
A distillery next to an elementary school? Community groups say they were blindsided by plan
An El Segundo-based distillery plans to open a large facility next to Edison Elementary. Neighbors say they feel cut out of the planning process. The post A distillery next to an elementary school? Community groups say they were blindsided by plan appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Renewable Energy Will Be Coming to Some Orange County Cities Soon, But What's the Cost?
For those who live in Orange County a deadline is quickly approaching that could leave residents reaching deeper into their pockets for their power bills. Sherman Jones who lives in Buena Park has a lot of questions. He is hoping to get some answers about the new renewable energy coming to his neighborhood.
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
Is Orange County Gutting Local Homeless Resources Needed by CARE Court?
A jobseeker looking to clean up. A woman whose husband tried to kill her. Those are the types of people who found solace, pre-pandemic, at a South Main Street homeless service center in some cases every day of the week in Santa Ana. And later wrote about it in sworn...
fullcoll.edu
Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.
At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds four new surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has added four new orthopedic surgeons to its medical staff, according to a Sept. 29 press release shared with Becker's. Michael Hunter, MD, specializes in arthroplasty. He currently serves as the head physician at Newport (Calif.) Orthopedic Institute. Joanne Zhang, MD, specializes in hand surgery....
Invasive Aedes mosquitos plaguing Angelenos
An invasive genus of mosquitos have made their way to Southern California, leaving a trail of irritation and itchy bites in their wake. The Aedes mosquito, originally found in tropical climates, have been found on nearly every continent in the world, and are believed to have arrived in California more than 10 years ago via cargo ship. This summer, it appears they've migrated in mass to the Southland, spreading throughout the San Fernando Valley, Inland Empire and Greater San Diego. Unlike the mosquitos most people have grown accustomed to, close to larger bodies of water like lakes or streams, often lingering in warmer...
thecapistranodispatch.com
Metrolink, Amtrak Suspend Service Between South OC, North San Diego Indefinitely
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Santa Monica Daily Press
$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming
Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: SHAQTOBERFEST Opens in Long Beach
SHAQTOBERFEST: A new multi-day/night to-do, themed to the thrills of the scariest season, always makes for whimsical and welcome news, but the treat opening at the Queen Mary in Long Beach on Sept. 29 is extra-extraordinary: Shaquille O'Neal is at the Halloween-loving helm of this brand-new happening. Look for trick-or-treating opportunities earlier in the day along with sweeter sights, while more intense frights will materialize at night. It's haunting the area near the said-to-be-haunted ocean-liner on select nights through Oct. 31.
Eater
The Culinary Bromance Lighting Up Orange County’s Restaurant Scene
On a recent August evening, chefs Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber stood on the third-floor terrace of the soon-to-open Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA), a terra-cotta-paneled building that will soon house more than 4,500 works of art. Wearing construction hats and bright yellow vests, the two looked below at the courtyard leading to Segerstrom Concert Hall where they’ll open Verdant, a mostly plant-based cafe and coffee bar, in October. The 53,000-square-foot museum will feature a performance and education hall adjacent to the restaurant, allowing visitors to gather for programs and art-driven food tastings.
Veterans Cemetery in Orange County Gets Approval From Governor Gavin Newsom
Orange County veterans are a step closer to having their own cemetery in Orange County – the only county in So Cal without one – with Gov. Gavin Newsom today signing legislation for a local site. Veterans have been trying to bring a state cemetery to Orange County...
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels. Eight beach areas have been placed under warnings for bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health department. These areas are under advisory, which means the “ocean’s water bacteria […]
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash
A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
