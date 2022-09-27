Read full article on original website
IGN
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 Guide
Genshin Impact Version 3.1 continues the story of Sumeru that began in Version 3.0. This patch introduces three new characters, an assortment of new bosses, a new part of Sumeru to explore, and the continuation of the Sumeru archon quest. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know...
NME
SOS announce 15th anniversary concert with spacedog spacecat and (formerly Maryknoll)
Filipino indie rock quartet SOS have announced a new concert to commemorate their 15th anniversary together. The band announced the concert through a poster uploaded onto their social media accounts. The show will take place this Saturday, October 1, at Makati bar Social House. Doors will open at 8PM, and fuzz pop band spacedog spacecat and alternative rock outfit (formerly Maryknoll) will be featured as support acts.
soultracks.com
R&B hitmaker Vernon Burch dies at 67
(September 23, 2022) We are sad to report that several classic soul artists have shared on social media that singer and guitarist Vernon Burch has died. He was 67. Though never achieving superstar status, Burch had an impressive decade of hits from 1975-85, and also played an important role backing other stars as a guitar whiz.
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
IGN
The Lion's Pride
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories The Lion's Pride, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the...
IGN
Aquatico - Demo Trailer
Here's your look at the underwater world of Aquatico, an upcoming city survival builder. The game is heading to Steam Next Fest and a demo will be available on October 3, 2022.
IGN
Super Buckyball Tournament - Official Release Date Trailer
Check out the trailer for an arcade-style cyberpunk football game, Super Buckyball Tournament. Set in a not-to-distant future, players choose a character and dive into 3v3 and 4v4 Rocket League-esque matches. Pass, kick, and fight your way through the ranks to become a Buckyball champion. From Pathea Games, the developer...
Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer
Fans of Beyoncé are buzzing with excitement as rumors have surfaced that the singer is planning a tour for her latest album. According to sources, she's currently booking dates in the summer of 2023 at stadiums around the world. The post Cuff It: Beyoncé Allegedly Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour Next Summer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IGN
October 2022 Is An Exciting Month for Switch Owners - NVC 631
October is more than just the spookiest month: it's chock-full of games for Nintendo Switch owners, too. Reb Valentine, Kat Bailey, Peer Schneider and Seth Macy talk upcoming games, Kat's trip to Japan, a giant TV that appeared in Seth's basement, and an exciting new announcement from Reb about LIFE?!? Great show this week, you're going to like it.
IGN
Dropsy - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Dropsy is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the creepy, colorful trailer featuring a catchy song for this point-and-click adventure game about the heartwarming tale of a horrifying, adorable clown and his journey of self-discovery. This newly updated version features an additional questline and freshly squeezed hug puzzles on both...
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
To Kichijuro Near the Crossroads in Yahata Forest
This Record of Iki is located in the Sheltered Campsite in Zasho Bay on the East coast of Iki. The Sheltered Campsite is the one on the rocky shore using an overturned ship hull as the main wall. If you started The Legacy of Kazumasa Sakai Mythic Tale but haven't finished it, you'll be treated as hostile inside the town and cannot safely enter it until you complete the Tale.
IGN
Skyrim: Anniversary Edition Got a Surprise Switch Release Today
Surprise! Skyrim Anniversary Edition just landed on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on the Nintendo eShop – a nice surprise for fans who want to play the classic RPG on the move. “New quests, foes, weapons, and more...
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
IGN
Timber Crossing
Timber Crossing is the first main area you enter and has the first resort that you can repair and run, the Dinky Shed. This woodland place also has new specialty stores including Took's Garbage, Oliver's Toolbox, and Pawn Voyage. Timber Crossing also connects to other areas including the A24, Whitestone Bay, Highlake, Sawdust, and Pinefall.
IGN
Sakai Banner 20
The nineteenth Sakai Banner is in Cloud Forest, specifically South-West of the Zasho River Crossing and North-West of Cloud Forest Temple. From the temple, head North-West down the stone steps and forward to the intersection. Keep going forward to up go up the hill and between the two rock formations. You'll find the banner at the other side on the edge of the cliff.
IGN
Jitsu Squad - Surfing On the Lava Trailer
Watch as the heroes take on various enemies in this action-packed trailer for Jitsu Squad, the 2D beat ‘em up game featuring a hand-drawn cartoon style. Jitsu Squad is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 this winter, as well as Xbox at a later date.
IGN
Natures Rythm Headband
This headband is found on Nakajima Island, located in the very South-East corner of Iki Island and accessed via a land bridge. When you go through two crawlholes you'll find yourself in an open-ish area. Climb up to the upper area and use the Grapplehook to pull down a nearby tree trunk. Run across it and through the gap at the end of it: here you'll find a box placed precariously on the edge of the cliff, which you can open for the cosmetic.
IGN
Demonic Archers Mask
The Demonic Archer's Mask is located in Lone Spirit Falls, at the waterfall to the South-East that overlooks a campsite. Get to the ledge with a Grapple Point tree trunk on it, then check the back of the waterfall for a small gap you can slip through. You'll end up in a small cave with lots of candles and artwork of the Cooper Gang on it. The mask will be here.
