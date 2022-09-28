Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
As harvest nears, giant seed facility gearing up in Kearney
KEARNEY — GXO has opened its massive Kearney distribution center at 2615 E. 11th St. The building is the size of three football fields and, at 334 yards X 114 yards, encompasses 350,000 square feet. Those dimensions make it Kearney’s second largest building behind the Parker Hannifin Filters’ distribution center in east Kearney, which is 400,000 square feet.
KSNB Local4
Fraud case open in unpaid Eakes office supplies case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking into a fraud complaint reported to them by Eakes Office Plus. The incident happened between May 31 and Sept. 23. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a fake company set up an online order with Eakes and ordered $47,000 worth of office supplies, but never paid for any of it.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings lowers property tax levy, many locals upset with budget process
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is lowering its property tax levy for the first time since 2016. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax request from the originally proposed amount of $7,721,186 to $7,497,280 - a difference of $233,906. The reduction sets the tax rate at $0.424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, about 3% less than originally called for.
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
KETV.com
Deceptively deadly doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities said a suspicious doll evacuated two Grand Island businesses Monday morning. Due to concerns of a bomb in the building, police said officers and Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad responded to a clinic located near the 600 block of North Diers Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
KSNB Local4
Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police station
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus said the call came in at 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for an officer-involved shooting near the Hastings Police station. An area is...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old charged with motor vehicle homicide in Lexington fatal accident
LEXINGTON, NE — A Central Nebraska teenager is facing charges after a fatal accident over the weekend. Lexington Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Adams and Oak Streets around 5:00 Saturday morning. Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz Suliman dead at the scene. 19-year-old Salvador...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 11 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
News Channel Nebraska
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
