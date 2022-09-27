Read full article on original website
Giada De Laurentiis' creamy shrimp pasta is the decadent, weeknight-friendly dinner of your dreams
Seafood and cheese are a controversial combination — though one we (mostly) endorse here at Salon Food, especially when you have recipes like Giada De Laurentiis' creamy shrimp pasta. "Seafood with cheesy pasta is one of our favorite culinary rules to break," De Laurentiis wrote on Instagram. Though this...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Deep dish breakfast pizza
For the recipe, I used an eight-inch deep cast-iron skillet. The pizza takes about twenty minutes to prepare. Five of those minutes are just for prep time. I added diced cooked ham, pepperoni slices, shredded cheddar cheese to this yummy deep dish breakfast pizza. Of course, if you prefer, you can add additional toppings onto yours.
princesspinkygirl.com
French Bread Pizza
It is so easy to make homemade French Bread Pizza at home and enjoy a family favorite without rolling out any dough. Prepare your own personal pizzas with sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings, then quickly cook them in the air fryer or oven until perfectly crispy and crunchy. french...
WPRI
In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Branzino
On Thursday morning, Chef Giulio Medizza from Bellini stopped by “The Rhode Show” to make the following recipe:. Mediterranean Branzino with Parsnip puree’ and tomato-olive-caper relish. Ingredients for Four Servings:. 3 – tbsp extra virgin olive oil. 8 – filets of branzino, skin off. 4...
recipesgram.com
Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars
These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
thespruceeats.com
Chocolate Pots de Crème
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pots de crème is a French dessert that dates back to the 17th century and translates to "pots of cream" in French. Pots de crème refers to both the lidded vessel the custard is baked in and the custard itself. Originally, the custard was baked in ornate porcelain cups, but these days, the custard is usually baked in small ramekins. This decadent dessert is served chilled, spooned right out of the container it was baked in. Whipped cream is also commonly served on top.
Vegan creamy cucumber dill salad
This vegan creamy cucumber dill salad is perfect all year long! It’s light, refreshing, and full of flavor. It is the perfect salad to serve as a side dish for a vegan meatloaf or for lunch with seed crackers and cream cheese. About this recipe. My family has German...
thepioneerwoman.com
Melissa Clark's One-Pot Creamy Goat Cheese Pasta Makes Dinner Easy
Welcome to The Pioneer Woman Cookbook Club! This month, we're featuring Melissa Clark, New York Times food columnist, lover of harissa, hater of dirty dishes, and author of the new cookbook Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals. Ahead, Melissa talks to us about her career and strategies for streamlining the dinner process. She's also sharing her heavenly one-pot pasta recipe that your family will love.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
TODAY.com
Giada welcomes fall with comforting pasta, zucchini roll-ups and chocolate amaretti cake
To celebrate autumn's arrival, celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Giada De Laurentiis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to prepare a few of her favorite comforting recipes that are as great for entertaining as they are for a weeknight dinner. She shows us how to make cheesy pasta with pancetta, ricotta-filled zucchini roll-ups and orange-scented chocolate amaretti cake.
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Forget cooking – pass the bread and eggs
Re Emma Beddington (After 25 years of feeding other people I’ve had enough of cooking – from now on it is toast in front of the telly, 25 September), our children left home years ago, and after 63 years of marriage we quite happily have an evening meal of a boiled egg, homemade bread, blueberries (frozen, defrosted) and yoghurt. We do have a choice of meals in the freezer for other days.
U.K.・
How to make this Dominican dish with fried plantains, salami and cheese
Stephanie Ramos and her brother share a family recipe for a Dominican dish with fried plantains, salami and cheese.
thespruceeats.com
Air Fryer Butternut Squash
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Butternut squash is a versatile and delicious winter squash, and an excellent addition to fall and winter meals. You can mash, purée, steam, or roast it, and you can serve it as a side dish or add it to soups, salads, pasta dishes, roasted vegetable medleys, and sauces.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. The Mediterranean diet is an eating pattern based on traditional cuisines in countries along the Mediterranean Sea, with a focus on lots of fruits and veggies, healthy fats (like olive oil, nuts and salmon), lean meats, plant-based protein, calcium-rich dairy items and whole grains. However, you don't need to live in those places to eat that way, nor do you only need to eat foods traditional to those regions to reap the benefits of this healthy diet. With so many fresh and flavorful ingredients available, especially during the fall, anyone can adopt this way of eating, and its principles can be applied to any type of cuisine. This week's delicious skillet dinners are ready in 35 minutes or less and will help you follow the principles of the Mediterranean diet with ease.
leitesculinaria.com
Julia Child’s Coq au Vin
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Julia Child’s coq au vin recipe, despite what you may think, is easy as can be. You can even make it in the slow cooker with equally spectacular results. Adapted from Julia...
