Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Poland’s largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec
PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU’s contents claims via Upptecs’ SaaS solution for claims management. PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec’s first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech’s entry into yet another new market in Europe.
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
ffnews.com
Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss expands its AML service for financial companies
Romanian digital identity startup Qoobiss has launched QOOBISS AML, a solution designed to help companies in the financial sector automate the verification and monitoring of individuals and corporate entities, in order to determine their compliance risk. ECOFINANCE ROMANIA, the non bank financial institution that offers advanced online lending products, is...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
ffnews.com
Onepoint confirms its intent to acquire Atos Digital, Big Data and Security businesses (Evidian)
David Layani, onepoint‘s founding Chairman, said, “By joining forces, we are convinced that this proposed combination would create value for Atos, onepoint, all of our talent, and our customers and partners. All the conditions are on the table: attractive price, secured financing, ambitious industrial project aligned with Atos’ strategic plan. Together, we could preserve our values and build a French technology champion with an international footprint. With this offer, we would be able to leverage our ability to serve our customers end-to-end. This business combination would strengthen France’s digital sovereignty by developing the most strategic expertise, particularly in cybersecurity, on French soil. It is also an ambitious project for employment.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Answer Pay and Partner Hub join forces to improve cash flow in Europe’s €1.2Bn e-invoicing market
As the cost of living crisis increasingly bites many businesses are struggling to collect payments from their customers. Subscription numbers are declining and consumers are cancelling direct debits in favour of alternative payment methods that give them more control. However, these alternatives such as cash, cards and cheques can cost more and introduce friction with conversion typically much lower.
ffnews.com
HPS partners with Visa to fast-track access to the scheme’s payments network
HPS, the leading global provider of payment solutions and services, today announces it has obtained a principal membership license from Visa, the world leader in digital payments, which will enable HPS’ clients to join the global Visa payments network. In addition to HPS’ full processing capabilities, HPS can now...
ffnews.com
Nium and Travelex launch new digital remittance offering in Japan
Travelex, one of the market leading foreign exchange brands, alongside Nium, the global platform for modern money movement, today announced the launch of a new digital remittance offering (“Travelex International Money Transfer”) to users in Japan. Already live in Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore, this digital remittance offering – powered by Nium’s global payment rails and real-time payment capabilities – enables Travelex users in Japan to remit money to more than 50 markets across the world almost instantly[1] from anywhere using their smartphones and PCs.
ffnews.com
Allica Bank breaks into profitability
SME fintech lender Allica has reached profitability in close to record time according to CEO Richard Davies, who has announced the bank has been profitable on a monthly basis for each of the last three months. The bank only opened its door to lending in March 2020, but has already...
ffnews.com
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
ffnews.com
Experian Fraud Score Aims to Boost Fraud Prevention in the UK
Experian has announced the launch of Experian Fraud Score, a next generation fraud prevention solution which will help businesses of all shapes and sizes to detect fraud at the point of application, transaction and throughout the customer lifecycle. The service is independent of any data consortium membership, allowing organisations to...
ffnews.com
Payments a key success factor for international growth of UK ecommerce companies, finds research
Mollie, a pioneer in the payments industry and one of Europe’s fastest-growing financial services providers, today unveiled further UK findings from its European Ecommerce Report. With international expansion a top strategic priority for 90% of UK merchants, the data reveals the crucial importance of offering diverse, local payment methods in order to meet customer expectations, reduce cart abandonment and increase customer loyalty.
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round
Strike, the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors. The capital will be used to drive Strike’s efforts to revolutionize payments for the largest merchants, marketplaces, and financial institutions in the payments industry.
ffnews.com
Frank Molla, BPC – An Introduction to BPC and Payments in Kenya
Frank Molla, Managing Director & Head of Sub Sahara Africa at BPC sits down with Douglas Mackenzie and gives us an introduction to BPC and the payments ecosystem in Kenya. View the full video to learn more about what services BPC offer, and the types of clientele they work with in the African market.
ffnews.com
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
ffnews.com
ICP Blockchain Introduces HTTPS Outcalls To Advance Web3’s Growth
The DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization based in Zürich leading the development of the Internet Computer (IC) blockchain, has today announced the advent of HTTPS outcall functionality to the IC in the form of a functional beta feature. For the first time, this will allow smart contracts to securely make HTTP calls from within the secure blockchain sandbox, to external centralized Web 2.0 services, and process a result securely decided by network consensus.
ffnews.com
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
Comments / 0