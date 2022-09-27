This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,689 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Matylda Pearson. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Beautiful corner living room and spacious dining are anchored by a stunning white lacquer kitchen with a center island. There is a full third bathroom and Miele washer/dryer in the hallway. The custom kitchen features a center island, imported Italian white lacquer cabinetry, Caesar stone counter tops, glass tile backsplash, Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch stove/oven, dishwasher, wine refrigerator and Dornbracht fixtures. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. There is a landscaped sundeck and great lawn area surrounding the indoor pool, fitness center, resident lounge and playroom areas.The convenient location is close to Riverside Park, Whole Foods, Lincoln Center, Soul Cycle, RowFit, Manhattan Dance Studio, Columbus Circle shops and amenities. The spa features a 60' 3-lane lap pool, whirlpool, massage and treatment rooms, saunas, state of the art fitness center, Yoga/Pilates studio, indoor basketball and squash courts, recently renovated resident lounge with flat screen television billiard, foos ball tables and catering kitchen.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO