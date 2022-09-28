Read full article on original website
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
Puresoftware Expands Its Presence in Europe With Its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new delivery centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware’s digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Samsara Continues Investment in DACH Region with Appointment of Regional Sales Director and Opening of New Munich Office
Samsara Welcomes Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, to Join Growing Team in Munich. Samsara Inc , the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced the appointment of Jürgen Schachner as Regional Sales Director, DACH, and the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany, that will serve as a hub for the German-speaking region. The announcements support Samsara’s plans to further expand its European presence and support its international growth.
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy
Bruce Whitfield will deliver keynote address at 17 November event in Johannesburg. Leading global analytics company FICO, named best technology provider for data analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, will be hosting the 6th FICO Forum Africa on 17 November in Johannesburg. Attendees will explore how African financial institutions can use technology advances and advanced analytics to increase growth during a challenging economic period, marked by a cost-of-living crisis, the pandemic’s after-effects and an increase in financial scams.
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
3CLogic to Exhibit and Speak at ServiceNow World Forum and Healthcare Summit Roadshows
Leading cloud contact center provider to unveil its latest ServiceNow offerings at exclusive series of events. 3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow announced its participation in this year’s ServiceNow in-person World Forum conference hosted in Chicago (November 2nd) and Healthcare Roadshow series hosted in New York City (October 18th) and Chicago (November 1st). In addition, the company will be co-hosting live speaking sessions in which current customers in healthcare and customer support will share the benefits and impact of its solution leveraged with the ServiceNow platform for IT Service Management and Customer Workflows.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
Bain & Company: Digital Disruption Will Maintain Pace And/or Accelerate Over Next 5 Years, According to Survey
70% of the 1,400 business leaders surveyed by Bain say they’re experiencing ‘significant digital disruption, and 85% of them believe this disruption will either maintain its pace, or accelerate’. Nearly 80% of companies that are considered as “digital disrupters” gained market share over the last two years, according...
NEC and Red Hat Expand Global Collaboration to Drive IT Modernization and Digital Transformation
NEC solutions built and delivered on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform for mission-critical applications. NEC Corporation and Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced an expanded global collaboration to drive IT modernization and digital transformation on Red Hat OpenShift. NEC now recognizes Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, as its preferred container platform for mission-critical applications, and this expansion will strengthen the technical cooperation between the two companies in this area, including the formation of a Center of Excellence and joint technology development.
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
UK Consumers Believe Companies Only Commit to the Circular Economy to Profit From It, Revealed in a New Study by GetApp
GetApp UK’s latest research study surveys over 1,000 respondents to better understand businesses’ and consumers’ participation in the circular economy. GetApp’s first report reveals that consumers believe money is the main incentive driving circular economy advocacy among businesses. 41% of respondents were of the opinion that companies take advantage of circular economy processes to benefit economically from government initiatives. Whilst 36% believe it is just a policy for greenwashing.
du Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Digital Transformation Journey to 5G
Next-generation OSS solution from HPE provides a single orchestration platform enabling services from traditional mobile and fixed line connectivity to 5G slice management and Edge orchestration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation...
SalesTech Platforms That Can Drive SMB Goals
The right Salestech platform helps your team close more deals and boost revenues. Whatever the size of your company, when it comes to choosing the right business tool, managers must always rely on scalable solutions. Salespeople use sales tools to manage their pipeline, organize their contacts, and streamline workflows to achieve maximum productivity. Nevertheless, before choosing the right sales tech tool, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of each one of them.
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US. Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America.
Kharon and Transparency-One Announce Partnership Enhancing Supply Chain Risk Screening for Forced Labor Denied Parties
Kharon, a data and analytics company providing organizations with intelligence at the intersection of global security and commerce, announced a partnership with Transparency-One, a global business network and cloud-based platform for supply chain mapping and sub-tier traceability. Through this partnership, clients can conduct product-level supply chain mapping and documentation monitoring within Transparency-One while simultaneously automating denied and high-risk party screening against Kharon’s industry-leading Forced Labor dataset.
Alchemer Expands Partner Program Giving SaaS Providers, Market Research Firms, and Resellers Unique Offering to Drive More Business
Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers “Experience-in-Context”. Alchemer – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer’s software to their portfolios.
