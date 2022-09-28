Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
ffnews.com
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
ffnews.com
Mumsnet teams up with Chetwood Financial to launch new family-focused financial services
UK digital bank Chetwood Financial has today announced a new partnership with parenting forum Mumsnet, with plans to launch a new family-focused financial services proposition next year. Since acquiring a full banking licence back in 2018, Chetwood has focused on creating disruptive financial products for underserved segments of the market....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert
As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil
FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round
Strike, the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors. The capital will be used to drive Strike’s efforts to revolutionize payments for the largest merchants, marketplaces, and financial institutions in the payments industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Poland’s largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec
PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU’s contents claims via Upptecs’ SaaS solution for claims management. PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec’s first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech’s entry into yet another new market in Europe.
ffnews.com
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
ffnews.com
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card
ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
ffnews.com
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
Hundreds of pounds of TNT were used to damage the Nord Stream pipelines, Sweden and Denmark tell the UN
A joint letter from Sweden and Denmark to the UN Security Council said "several hundred kilos" of explosives caused the damage in a "deliberate" act.
ffnews.com
Oxbury Bank breaks the mould of traditional banking with Oxbury NewGen
Oxbury Bank – Britain’s first and only AgTech bank – is launching Oxbury NewGen – Funding Future Farmers, as the bank continues to back Britain’s next generation of farming talent and tackle demographic challenges in the sector. Britain’s farming industry faces a demographic challenge like...
ffnews.com
Curve launches new cryptocurrency rewards program
Curve, the financial super app which combines all of your cards into one, easy-to-use smart card, has announced the launch of an innovative crypto rewards program with partner, Zero Hash a leader in B2B2C digital assets infrastructure solutions. Users receive a Curve card and can select any of their other...
Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day
Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...
ffnews.com
Bybit CEO Calls For Wall St to Embrace Crypto
Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the top 3 crypto exchanges in the world by web traffic, has called for the traditional markets to embrace the change being driven by crypto. Speaking at the Pantera Blockchain Summit Asia this week, Zhou discussed the growing convergence between traditional financial institutions...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Faster Payments Revolution” – Phillip McGriskin, Vitesse PSP in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
As Lloyd’s of London prepares to roll out a new claims settlement platform across its delegated authority business, we talk to the CEO behind the payments company that architected it, Vitesse PSP’s Phillip McGriskin. “Insurance is a very emotional subject. When people need that payout, it’s because something...
ffnews.com
GreenBox POS launches coyni platform, featuring one of the industry’s few stablecoins backed one-to-one by the U.S. dollar
GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), a financial technology company that leverages proprietary blockchain security and token technology to deliver customized payment solutions, has launched the coyni platform, featuring one of the world’s few stablecoins backed by U.S. dollars on a one-to-one ratio with near real-time attestation. Each coyni digital token...
Comments / 0