Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's own constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's north east Hampshire was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making "excuse after excuse" for failing to stop the dumping by Britain’s privatised water companies.Across the UK’s seas and rivers there has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to Environment Agency's own figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping...

POLITICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO