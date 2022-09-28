ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert

As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round

Strike, the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors. The capital will be used to drive Strike’s efforts to revolutionize payments for the largest merchants, marketplaces, and financial institutions in the payments industry.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital

Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
SMALL BUSINESS
ffnews.com

FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil

FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments

Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.

Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Poland’s largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec

PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU’s contents claims via Upptecs’ SaaS solution for claims management. PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec’s first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech’s entry into yet another new market in Europe.
BUSINESS
