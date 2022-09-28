Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 28/09/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Societe Generale Announces The Proposed Acquisition Of PayXpert
As a recognised and long-standing player in all aspects of merchant services and card payments’ processing in France, Societe Generale provides both online and in-store payment solutions. The accelerated pace of change in consumer behaviours (Buy Now Pay Later – BNPL, integrated insurance services…), new technologies, and the emergence...
ffnews.com
Bitcoin Lightning Network Leader Strike Raises $80 Million Funding Round
Strike, the world’s leading digital payment provider built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, announced it has raised an $80 million funding round led by Ten31 and joined by Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming, and other investors, with participation from existing investors. The capital will be used to drive Strike’s efforts to revolutionize payments for the largest merchants, marketplaces, and financial institutions in the payments industry.
ffnews.com
Capchase announces new integration with Xero to provide small businesses fast access to capital
Capchase, a leading provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has today announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store. Financial data will automatically be synced between Capchase and Xero, significantly streamlining the approval process. As a result, startup and scaling companies could receive funding in as little as 48 hours after they first apply.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
FullCircl Celebrates Growth 12 Months After the Merger of Artesian and DueDil
FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in regulated industries do ‘better business, faster’, today announced explosive growth just one year after the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and subsequent rebrand. Driven by market demand for its highly differentiated proposition, FullCircl now works...
ffnews.com
Circle Announces Acquisition of Elements to Accelerate Crypto Payments
Circle announced an accelerated crypto payments roadmap enhanced by the recent acquisition of Elements, a merchant and developer-first payments orchestration platform. The announcement includes plans to quickly scale payment offerings to unlock utility value for crypto and lower the barrier of entry for merchants to access next-gen payments and financial services.
ffnews.com
Societe Generale and Altalurra Ventures invest in impak ratings, a leading impact analysis and rating agency in Europe.
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s first financial services groups actively supporting its clients in their environmental and energy transition with responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with positive impacts – are investing €4.5 million in impak Ratings’ Series A round, with the ambition of making it Europe’s leading impact analysis and rating agency.
ffnews.com
Poland’s largest insurer PZU launches digital claims with Upptec
PZU and the Insurtech company Upptec have signed an agreement to digitize PZU’s contents claims via Upptecs’ SaaS solution for claims management. PZU is the largest financial institution in Poland, dating back to 1803, making it the oldest insurance company in Poland. The insurer is Upptec’s first customer in Poland and marks the Insurtech’s entry into yet another new market in Europe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ffnews.com
Currensea secures major investment from two VCs bringing total raised this year to £4.55m
Open banking-powered fintech Currensea has secured £2.4m from leading Venture Capitalists Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital which will be used to accelerate the fintech’s ambitious growth plans. Currensea – the money-saving travel card, which removes the bank fees associated with foreign exchange by linking directly to users’...
ffnews.com
Allica Bank breaks into profitability
SME fintech lender Allica has reached profitability in close to record time according to CEO Richard Davies, who has announced the bank has been profitable on a monthly basis for each of the last three months. The bank only opened its door to lending in March 2020, but has already...
ffnews.com
UK Insurtech Policy Expert clocks up record policy sales in August
Policy Expert, the UK’s leading personal lines Insurtech, registered its best-ever month for sales in August as it attracted new customers and renewals in record numbers. Total home and motor policies sold grew 28% year-on-year in August, with over 128,000 policyholders either switching to Policy Expert or renewing their existing cover.
ffnews.com
Solaris becomes new partner for ADAC credit card
ADAC Finanzdienste GmbH and Solarisbank AG will cooperate on the ADAC credit card program in the future. Solaris will replace Landesbank Berlin (LBB) as co-branding partner for the ADAC credit card in the second half of 2023. Until then, the partnership with LBB will continue. All existing services will continue to be available to card holders.
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
ffnews.com
Absa Bank Kenya Partners with Huawei to Build a New Digital Foundation for Branch Networks
“I see it as Lego blocks where the bottom layer is a strong technology foundation that gives us a platform to offer cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers. A strong, resilient network connects all the elements of the platform reliably.” – Moses Okundi, CIO of Absa Kenya. Who...
ffnews.com
London-based FX broker reports 30% increase in the utilisation of ‘forward buying’ contracts as sector braces for long-term volatility
Following a tumultuous week for the UK foreign exchange (FX) market in the wake of the Government’s mini budget announcement, London-based FX company Lumon, which specialises in international payments and foreign exchange risk management for private and corporate clients, is reporting a 30% increase in clients ‘forward buying’ currency. This involves utilising long-term contracts that lock currency conversions away at today’s rate for payments in the future.
ffnews.com
Fintech Without Frontiers Joins With Ukrainian Finance Associations To Create United Front
Fintech without Frontiers (FWF) initiative today moves to a new phase of its mission to support Ukrainian fintech and talent, announcing a partnership with the leading financial associations of Ukraine. FWF was launched to provide support to Ukrainian fintechs and talent affected by the war in Ukraine. Now it is...
ffnews.com
Bridge Money Raises $5.8 Million in Seed Funding Led by TMV
Bridge Money, Inc. a first-of-its-kind fintech company empowering lower income Americans to earn supplemental income, today announced that it has raised $5.8 million in seed funding led by TMV. Founder Collective, Kapor Capital, Acumen America, Bread & Butter Ventures, Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, Plug and Play Ventures, Basecamp Fund (Alumni Ventures) and Ulu Ventures, among others, also participated in the funding round. The investment will help Bridge execute its next phase of development and expansion, including adding to its robust line up of in-app money making opportunities, sourcing and executing additional third-party partnerships, and growing its roster of talent.
ffnews.com
Curve launches new cryptocurrency rewards program
Curve, the financial super app which combines all of your cards into one, easy-to-use smart card, has announced the launch of an innovative crypto rewards program with partner, Zero Hash a leader in B2B2C digital assets infrastructure solutions. Users receive a Curve card and can select any of their other...
ffnews.com
Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to List PUMLx
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its latest listing on Bybit Launchpad 2.0 — PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of PUML Better Health. PUML Better Health is the original web3, move-to-earn platform for Corporate Wellness. PUML specializes in the move-to-earn, fitness, and wellness industry. Users are rewarded with PUMLx tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps, sleep, meditation, and more. The PUMLx token will drive its expansion into the consumer move-to-earn space by rewarding users with daily step claims within its mobile apps.
ffnews.com
Bybit CEO Calls For Wall St to Embrace Crypto
Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the top 3 crypto exchanges in the world by web traffic, has called for the traditional markets to embrace the change being driven by crypto. Speaking at the Pantera Blockchain Summit Asia this week, Zhou discussed the growing convergence between traditional financial institutions...
Comments / 0