Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Alchemer Expands Partner Program Giving SaaS Providers, Market Research Firms, and Resellers Unique Offering to Drive More Business
Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers “Experience-in-Context”. Alchemer – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer’s software to their portfolios.
salestechstar.com
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
salestechstar.com
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
salestechstar.com
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
salestechstar.com
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
salestechstar.com
Looking for Better Ways to Build Effective B2B Sales Coaching Programs?
Onboarding new sales hires and coaching them well is crucial to ensuring future sales output and business success. The B2B sales market is constantly evolving, changing customer patterns and the need for customer facing teams and salespeople to meet customer’s where they are at requires a strong sales coaching methodology that is not essentially a one-time program, but one that can keep being revisited to rejig sales methods within the team throughout the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution. GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
salestechstar.com
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
salestechstar.com
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
salestechstar.com
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Introduces Configure, Price, Quote Solution to Help Organizations Accelerate and Simplify the Sales Process
The new solution brings efficiency to the sales quote process and increases buyer satisfaction with a better purchase experience. To help organizations grow sales and deliver a seamless buying experience for customers, Oracle NetSuite announced NetSuite CPQ. NetSuite CPQ helps organizations enable sales teams to quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite.
salestechstar.com
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
salestechstar.com
Affinity Adds 10 Million Data Insights on People and Deals into Platform
Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker’s network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.
salestechstar.com
Amazon Business’ 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in E-Procurement
The second annual study reveals strong interest in online procurement across commercial, education, government, nonprofit, and health care industries, along with increased focus on corporate social responsibility. Amazon Business released its second State of Business Procurement Report, which shares business-to-business (B2B) trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across...
salestechstar.com
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
salestechstar.com
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
salestechstar.com
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
Comments / 0