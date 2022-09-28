Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
u.today
This Group of Bitcoin Investors Now Selling at Loss of 42% on Average: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns Altcoins Could Crash by Up to 60% More – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino predicts further losses for the altcoins market even after its valuation already plunged from a peak of over $900 billion in late 2021 to around $200 billion currently. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the current $221 billion market cap...
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Explosive $XRP Price Prediction
A widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst has doubled down on his $XRP price prediction made at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. In the latest issue of the Technical...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
bitcoinist.com
Major Bitcoin Price Advance Expected This Month, Analyst Says
Bitcoin, in October last year, registered an average closing price of $58,051. It enters the first day of the same month this year with far less value, trading at $19,358 as of this writing, according to tracking from CoinGecko. Bitcoin is currently trading above the $19,000 mark. In October, 2021,...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Details Bitcoin Playbook Through October, Says US Dollar Index Is Bullish for Crypto
A widely followed crypto analyst is sharing what he expects to be Bitcoin’s (BTC) trajectory over the next month. Crypto trade Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers what to expect from the king crypto should BTC continue trading above $18,700. “As long as $18,700 holds, this is my...
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum losing ground as Solana now accounts for a quarter of total NFT volume
Cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital posted a chart showing Solana NFT volume surging, accompanied by the text:. “Solana’s share of total NFT trading volume has increased from 7% to 24% over the past 6 weeks.”. Solana is establishing itself as a viable alternative to ETH for NFTs. The chart...
cryptoslate.com
Future rate hikes may be good for the crypto markets as major currencies are devalued against the dollar
Investor and founder Vinny Lingham wrote a series of tweets on Sept. 29 outlining a potential short-term future whereby Bitcoin will act as a store of value for those suffering a devaluation of their local currency. The British Pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar recently following the...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Terraform Labs calls Do Kwon arrest warrant ‘unfair’ after denial of cashing out BTC; MEV bot loses $1M in an hour
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 28 includes Charles Hoskinson’s expectations that VCs would invest in Cardano in two years, how an MEV bot gained and lost around $1 million, and Do Kwon and LFG’s denial of transferring $69 million worth of Bitcoin to crypto exchanges KuCoin and OKX.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Ethereum Erupts 75% in Three Days Following Patent Infringement Lawsuit With Coinbase
An Ethereum-based crypto project is quietly outshining other digital assets as markets turn green on a relief bounce. Veritaseum (VERI) is a global blockchain-based software that aims to provide access to peer-to-peer financial marketplaces. Veritaseum offers a suite of various products, including a forensic research tool, a lending or “rental”...
