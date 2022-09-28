FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council approved an expansion program to remove lead pipes. The plan approved on Tuesday Night by Fort Wayne City Council secures $11 million in state funding for Fort Wayne City Utilities to help about 2,100 homeowners pay for replacing lead pipes that connect homes to water. According to The Journal Gazette, City Utilities has replaced all lead pipes that were previously in use in Fort Wayne’s public water system, but lead still remains in private plumbing in many houses built before 1937 and in the service pipes that run from streets to those homes. Houses built before 1951 might also have lead pipes. Fort Wayne City Council members unanimously approved the move and Matthew Wirtz, deputy director of engineering, said City Utilities estimates 14,500 homes in central Fort Wayne have lead service pipes.

